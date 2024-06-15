Actor Pankit Thakker reveals he escaped 'horrifying' Reasi terror attack: ‘Took me days to come out from the experience’

Actor Pankit Thakker revealed how he escaped the recent terror attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking with the Times of India, Pankit shared that he was supposed to walk towards Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. However, before he could do that, he learnt about the attack and returned to his hotel. He couldn't complete his yatra. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra on 'heinous' terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi) Pankit Thakker talked about Reasi terror attack.

Pankit talks about the terror attack

Talking about the incident, Pankit said, "It was horrifying. It took me days to come out from the experience and talk about it. I have seen people in pain and the rush. It was scary. I am deeply saddened and outraged by the recent terror attack in Jammu Reasi. The violence that has been going on in Jammu and Kashmir in the past few days is absolutely shameful. It is disheartening to witness innocent lives being lost and the escalating tensions in the region."

Pankit condemns the attack

He added, "My heart goes out to all the victims and their families who have been affected by this brutal attack. It is devastating to think that people's lives are being torn apart by such acts of violence. Jammu & Kashmir has always been a land of unparalleled beauty, but these incidents tarnish its reputation and disturb the peace that the region yearns for. Attack in Jammu Reasi is yet another reminder that we must stand united against such acts of cowardice and evil."

Reasi terror attack

On June 9, terrorists opened fire on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple. The terror attack on the bus took place in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The bus, ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.