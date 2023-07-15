Shivya Pathania on Himachal flash floods: The condition is far worse than what we see in videos

Past few days have been really stressful for actor Shivya Pathani, whose brother was stranded in Kullu-Manali due to the landslides and flash floods. She had even posted on her Instagram Story asking for help to connect with him. “I was constantly trying to call him but because of bad networks, could not connect,” she tells us. Shivya Pathania’s family stays in Himachal Pradesh.

“My brother had gone for a trek almost six-seven days ago to Shrikhand Mahadev, and was on his way back when the rain started. And he got stuck there. We could not get in touch with him for a few days and I was anxious. He somehow managed to call my parents through someone else’s phone and informed about the status,” says Pathania, who posted an Instagram story to find a link to someone who could help her get in touch with her brother.

“Thankfully, someone gave me a few contact numbers of the locals from Kullu Manali, which I forwarded to my parents. And luckily, we got to know that he is safe.”

After a lot of struggle, her 25-year-old brother finally reached home two days back. Her hometown, Shimla, is also affected by monsoon fury. “My parents told me that the situation is far worse than what we are seeing in videos. Mujhe condition ki severity ka idea nahi tha jab tak mujhe ye nahi pata chala ki mere kaafi dosto se and bhai se contact nahi hopaara because sab networks kharaab hogae hain,” she tells us adding, “ I am trying to stay positive but the visuals on internet are very disturbing.”

During this calamity, the locals are helping the tourists with everything, mentions the Dil Dhoondta Hai actor Pathania. “There are a lot of other people who are stuck in such dharamshalas. My brother had also joined them in helping people from outside, as he is aware of the area. Even the police is helping a lot because there is no networks and nobody is able to reach out for help,” she adds.

Before wrapping up, she reveals she had plans to visit her home town on birthday, which is in 15 days. But, she doesn’t think it will be possible now. “I had booked the hotel and everything was decided. But my parents told me there is no way to reach home. The highway that connects nearest airport to my place has been damaged badly. So, all I am doing is praying here for everyone to be safe. It’s only when something happens with you that you realize the importance of certain things,” she ends.

