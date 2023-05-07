Ayush Khatri: My earlier days in Mumbai have taught me a lot

Actor-influencer Ayush Khatri asserts that today an artist is as good as his social media reach. Ayush Khatri

“Social media has transformed lives and we actors have got the best of an opportunity to access that wide reach we always wished for. There is no stopping if you know the game. For any artiste connecting with his fans is no longer restricted to autographs and pictures – it’s 24x7. What are you up to, what project you will be seen in next, keeping the buzz alive around you is just a click away. I have learnt it the hard way, so I believe in making hay while the sun shines. My earlier days in Mumbai have taught me a lot. Many times, the fine line between judging people and circumstances is too blurred to watch out for,” says the Tashan-E-Ishq and Maharana Pratap actor.

For now, Khatri wants to explore all genres. “Getting quality work is not an easy task and if I’ll bound myself to certain genres that will shrink my options. So, for me all is good if the script gives me anything edgy to do – rest I am okay with. With TV happening, I am busy with ramp shows along with a reality show in process. Reality TV is a space that will match the kind of work I want to do for now. So, I am game for reality shows as well.”

The Agent Raghav actor was in his home town in UP. “I frequently fly to Prayagraj to be with my parents. After wrapping my work, I come down to meet them before resuming the next project. Meeting them makes me all energised. Youngsters in my home town celebrate my visits so that’s more the reason that I try being there on and off. I have a lot to prove to them and I feel I am on the right track,” concludes Khatri.