Aditya Narayan: Feeling good is more important than looking good

Singer-host Aditya Narayan put two posts showcasing his weight loss in the last two months. He calls them “self- appreciation posts”. “After pic of my happy body fat, I posted the photo of my fit self to remind myself, ‘look, how far you have come in just eight weeks. I feel if I manage to inspire a few people along the way, then it’s worth it. You don’t have to look great always. The idea is to remain fit,” says Narayan.

He admits that there was no goal to lose weight but as he had put on weight post his wedding in January, he knew he had get back in shape. He shares, “The day I tested positive, I was 84 kgs, whereas usually I weigh 75. Though I had put on weight, I felt it was manageable and I would shed it soon. Due to Covid and medication, there was a lot of water retention and because nutrition is important, so I didn’t worry about weight and ate what was needed for my body. Once I tested negative, I took it slow. I started walking for 10 mins and gradually increased the time. After three weeks, I began doing weights and workout but there was hardly any change in my body in the first month. I felt my stamina increasing and in the last two weeks, drastic changes happened. I did intermittent fasting which helped too.”

Narayan got some nasty comments for his overweight photo but he dismisses them. He says the idea was to inspire people to work out and tell them that you have to be patient with your body. “A lot of people want quick fixes. Feeling good is important than looking good. You don’t have to be six-pack abs to be fit. People look at super fit celebs but please remember, they are being paid to look good, which is their greatest motivation. I was employed so I had to get back into shape for my reality show. Motivation helps. Anyone who wants to get fit post Covid, should do it gradually and listen to your body. It is important to be fit now more than ever. We are all going through tough times – physically, mentally and spiritually. We are living abnormal lives, are most home, not meeting and interacting with people, everything is virtually and that is affecting all of us. We should use this time to upgrade ourselves and get healthier,” he concludes.