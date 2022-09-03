After Paras Kalnawat, co-star Alma Hussein exits Anupamaa: 'I was not growing as an actor'

In July, television actor Paras Kalnawat, who essayed the role of Samar in Anupamaa, exited the show. Now, Alma Hussein who played the character of Sara Kapadia, Paras' love interest on the show, has also made her exit from the daily soap. Also Read: Paras Kalnawat says Anupamaa team didn't wanted him to join 'rival channel' Colors' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

After his exit from the show, Paras revealed that he wanted to continue doing Anupamaa but the producers asked him to choose between it and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 because they air on rival channels. Anupamaa airs on Star Plus while Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will telecast on Colors TV. Finally, Paras quit Anupamaa and went ahead with Jhalak.

Now Alma has also exited the show. In a new interview with ETimes, Alma said, “I entered the show in May and was very happy about working in this show. But soon I realised that my track was going nowhere. I also felt that I was not growing as an actor. Being so young, I want to learn as much as possible, which was not happening. Due to major twists and turns in the story in the past couple of months, and also because of Paras' exit from the show, the makers could not open the track of Sara and Samar."

She further added, "Instead of me just standing behind with not much to do I felt it was better to look for something worthwhile. So I spoke to Rajan Shahi sir and discussed with him. He also agreed with me. It was a mutual decisiona and it was decided that they would show Sara leaving for the US for higher studies. I am glad that he understood my point of view. So, yes, as of now I am not a part of the show.”

