Akshay Kumar wants to visit Kapil Sharma's show to insult him, comedian's comeback leaves him in splits

In a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar joked that he wants to work more so that he could often visit The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor joked that the motive behind his frequent trips is to insult Kapil.

The video, shared on Instagram, featured Kapil and Akshay engaged in a banter. Kapil joked that Akshay wants to do everything--save people in BellBottom, fly to Mars in Mission Mangal and even interview the Prime Minister. Akshay responded that he wants to work as much as possible so that he can frequently visit the comedy show.

However, he then trolled Kapil by adding, “Mujhe baar baar aake teri besati karni hai (I want to keep visiting the show to insult you).” However, Kapil left Akshay and everyone in the studio in splits when he said, “Theek hai, thodi bahut besati se cheque ban raha hai toh kya jaata hai? (That's okay, if a little insult is going to give me a paycheque then there's not much to lose).”

Besides their banter, the promo also featured Archana Puran Singh taking the judge's throne. The video revealed that the audiences are back in the studio however, they maintained social distancing.

The Kapil Sharma Show was on a hiatus from the start of this year after Kapil said he wishes to take a break and spend time with his family. The comedian and his wife Ginni Chatrath had welcomed their second child, son Trishaan, in February this year. They were already parents to a daughter, Anayra.

Also read: Pinch 2: Ananya Panday asks why she's called 'struggling didi', has message for haters filled with 'zeher'

Kapil announced that the show is returning and confirmed that it would feature his friends and comedians Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Bharti Singh. Although Sumona Chakravarti's return is yet to be addressed in promos or by Kapil himself, Archana recently confirmed that Sumona is still a part of the show but she will appear in a different avatar.

The Kapil Sharma Show returns on August 21, and will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm.