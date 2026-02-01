Amitabh Bachchan talks about ‘withdrawal symptoms’ post KBC 17; recalls his ‘embarrassing’ attempt at stand-up comedy
Following the end of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17, Amitabh Bachchan shared about his emotional reflections in his blog.
In January, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17 came to an end. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a deeply reflective note capturing his feelings after the conclusion of the iconic quiz show. The superstar spoke about the “withdrawal symptoms” that follow once the season wraps up and also looked back at his attempt at stand-up comedy on KBC 17.
Amitabh Bachchan looks back at KBC 17
On Sunday, Big B took to his blog and shared a few pictures from Kaun Banega Crorepati. Reflecting on his time hosting the show, he wrote, “Some withdrawal symptoms from some… the KBC time lies waiting and anxious for some… So… gentle recapitulation… the disbelief that they have made it to the garam kursi (hot seat)… and the effort of an offering of comfort.”
He further spoke about his attempt at stand-up comedy during one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and wrote, “And a futile and embarrassing attempt by moi — by me—at stand-up comedy with the greats of stand-up… and what a privilege to be in their midst, their talent and their creativity… It’s been a while, but the remembrance never waits a while.”
In one of the episodes, stand-up comedians Anubhav Singh Bassi, Abhishek Upamanyu, Harsh Gujral, and Ravi Gupta graced the show. During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan attempted stand-up comedy himself and impressed everyone with his effort.
The veteran actor also mentioned the victories that lifted his spirits and wrote, “In a day that smelt of emotional defeat… two victories come by… and it changes all… even greater than the strongest coffee!! India thrashes the Kiwis at cricket, winning the series 4–1. Chelsea makes a dramatic comeback after being down 0–2, to shine in victory at 3–2… a night to assist in the sleepless domain.”
Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming film
Amitabh Bachchan will be seen reprising his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film will also feature Kamal Haasan and Prabhas in lead roles. Deepika Padukone, who was part of Kalki 2898 AD, is reportedly no longer associated with the sequel. Reports suggesting Sai Pallavi as her replacement have surfaced online; however, an official confirmation is still awaited.
