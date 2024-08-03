Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 contestants can now win double the amount with ‘Super Sawaal’

Amitabh Bachchan’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) will have a new addition called Super Sawaal in the 16th season. The latest addition gives contestants the power of using ‘dugaanastra’ between questions 6 and 10, giving them the opportunity to double the amount on one of these questions. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘no change in routine’ as he returns to Kaun Banega Crorepati 16) Amitabh Bachchan has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati for years now.

What is Super Sawaal?

The segment called Super Sawaal is a bonus question that will appear after question 5. The question will not give the players any options or provide them with the choice to use lifelines. If answered correctly, the contestant will get the opportunity to use ‘dugaanastra’ which lets them press a buzzer and win double the amount of money. This choice will be available only between questions 6 and 10.

For example, if the contestant chooses the superpower at question 9, which usually gives them ₹1,60,000, they will have the opportunity to double the amount if they pick the right option. They cannot use any lifelines while using this power too. The new feature is expected to add an extra layer of edge to the game that tests your knowledge of various subjects.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

The Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has been running since 2000, offering Amitabh a new lease of life when his movie career was on a downward spiral. The actor hosted most of the seasons, except for when Shah Rukh Khan took over in season 3.

The 16th season of KBC will premiere on August 12 at 9 pm on Sony. Recently sharing pictures of him shooting for the show, Amitabh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “BACK to KBC 16th season.” In another post, he added, “yes back and still no change in routine - the run is on.”

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see him return to the show as after his speech during season 15 finale many assumed he wouldn’t be returning as host.