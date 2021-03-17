Anita Hassanandani shares a cute video of son Aaravv as he dresses up, husband Rohit Reddy calls him 'The Great Gatsby'
- Rohit Reddy saw 'The Great Gatsby' in their son Aaravv when his actor-wife Anita Hassananadani posted a video from the newborn's photoshoot.
Actor Anita Hassanandani, who recently welcomed her first child, son Aaravv, has shared a glimpse of her newborn, as he geared up for a photoshoot. However, it is Aarav's father and Anita's husband, Rohit Reddy's comment that has our attention.
Anita shared a video of her son getting ready for a photoshoot. It begins with a glimpse of the dress he is about to wear. Next, we see Aaravv all dressed up in blue pants, a matching cap and a white shirt. He also holds a guitar in his hand while he sleeps on a cute, white cushion.
Anita posted the video on Instagram and captioned it, "Who’s the cutest of them all My cutiepatootie my munchkin my jaan my love my life my baby my Aaravv Shoot ready with @ruchitakjainphotography Can’t wait to see the clicks! @aaravvreddy @rohitreddygoa." Rohit was quick to comment on the post with, "The Great Gatsby." A fan also thought Aaravv resembled his father. "He true copy of dad," the fan wrote.
Anita has been treating fans with a regular peek into all that goes in their lives, through her Instagram posts. On Tuesday, she shared a small video in which she could be seen relaxing with her son resting upon her.
Previously, she posted a heartfelt note about shared parenting. Talking about the importance of the father and mother sharing responsibilities of the baby, she wrote, "Since we are both working parents, it is really really important that both of us share our responsibilities equally so that it doesn’t fall upon just one of us. Not only that, a child while growing up, should be exposed to the best of both the parents’ personalities."
Also read: Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death
Anita had announced the arrival of her son Aaravv with a family picture featuring her, the child and Rohit last month. She wrote, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan's perfect Maldives holiday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya teases a big announcement about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, watch
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar recently met fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing in Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita shares a video of son as he dresses up, Rohit calls him 'The Great Gatsby'
- Rohit Reddy saw 'The Great Gatsby' in their son Aaravv when his actor-wife Anita Hassananadani posted a video from the newborn's photoshoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death
- Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share pictures of his grandmother and bid her a final goodbye.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan banned from working for 60 days for violating Covid-19 norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul and Disha out on a dinner date. See pics
- Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya was spotted with girlfriend Disha Parmar, close friend Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi takes help from paparazzi to find her car but her driver goes missing
- Rakhi Sawant was seen making her way out of her gym in Mumbai on Tuesday. While she was in a happy mood when she left the building, she began fretting when her driver went missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview: report
- Prince Harry has reportedly had a conversation with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, after he and his wife Meghan appeared for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz reveals why he rejected an offer to be part of Bigg Boss 14
- Asim Riaz has revealed that he was asked to return to Bigg Boss 14, but he rejected the offer. Here's why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview with Oprah was 'heartbreaking'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashami opens up about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu, says she was 'judged'
- Actor Rashami Desai has said that people would judge her during her divorce from former husband Nandish Sandhu, and that it was a very 'stressful' time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi thanks Salman for helping her, says he told her to keep details private
- Rakhi Sawant has said that she would like to keep the details of how Salman Khan and his brother Sohail have helped her private, because they've asked her to.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh offered Nach Baliye 10? Actor reacts
- Rakhi Sawant has hinted that she and her mysterious husband Ritesh have been offered Nach Baliye 10. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist also revealed that the mysterious man is planning on visiting India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, with a spectacular terrace view. See pic
- Take a tour of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's Mumbai apartment, which recently welcomed a new member, their son Aaravv. See pictures and videos here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin says 'mera aaj hi challan hua hai' as paparazzi asks her to remove mask
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox