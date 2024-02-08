Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on comments about divorcing Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17: ‘I understand where I was wrong’

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who on the recently concluded show Bigg Boss 17 had hinted about taking a break from their marriage or seeking a divorce, has clarified the matter. Speaking with news agency PTI, the actor said she should have been more sensible. Ankita said that she thinks her relationship with her husband Vicky Jain has become stronger after what they went through on the show. (Also Read | Ankita Lokhande says being part of Bigg Boss 17 took a toll on her mental health: It'll take time, I'll come out of it) Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande were part of Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita clarifies if she plans to part ways with Vicky

Ankita said, "We got married after being friends for years. We just say things (in jest), and it was taken seriously. I'm not sensible, and I need to be more sensible and be aware of what I speak when I'm in front of the camera. I'm still learning. If our relationship was not that strong, then maybe we may not even fight."

Ankita says her relationship with Vicky is stronger now

She also said, "The only difference is that our fights came out on TV, which may not happen in case of other normal couples. But because of all this, our relationship has become stronger. I could understand where I was going wrong and he could understand where he was going wrong. We are stronger than before."

About Ankita and Vicky inside Bigg Boss 17 house

Ankita, who entered the show with her husband-businessman Vicky Jain, made headlines due to their fights and arguments. During their stint, the couple suffered several ups and downs in their relationship and were constantly judged for their bond. Vicky was eliminated from the show in a mid-week elimination before the grand finale.

Ankita was evicted after Arun Mahshettey got evicted from the top five. She was the third runner-up on the show. Hosted by Salman Khan, the latest season of Bigg Boss premiered on Colors channel on October 15, 2023 and ended on January 28, 2024. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was named the winner of the show.

Ankita's projects

Fans will see Ankita on the big screen as she recently announced her upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic of VD Savarkar. It stars Randeep Hooda, who has also directed it. The film will hit the screens on March 22.

Apart from TV shows, Ankita has also worked in several films, such as Manikarnika and Baaghi 3. Ankita rose to fame with her show Pavitra Rishta. In 2019, Ankita announced her relationship with Vicky. They married on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai.

