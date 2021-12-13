Ankita Lokhande dons red salwar kameez as she holds Vicky Jain's hand at haldi ceremony. Watch

On Monday, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's photos and videos from their haldi ceremony started doing the rounds on the Internet. Later, inside photos from the ceremony, with haldi applied on Ankita's face, also surfaced online.

In the video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Ankita can be seen wearing a bright red salwar kameez as she held Vicky's hand while entering the venue. Vicky was seen wearing an off-white sherwani and dhoti with black sunglasses.

The haldi venue was decorated with balloons along with blue and white curtains. Ankita's friend, actor Amruta Khanvilkar welcomed the couple to the venue.

In a photo shared on Instagram from the haldi ceremony, Ankita was all smiles with haldi on her face and rose petals on her hair.

Ankita's haldi ceremony was held the day after the couple's grand engagement party in Mumbai. In the videos shared from the party on social media, Ankita was seen wearing a black gown for the event while her Vicky donned a suited look. Creative director Preeti Simoes, shared a video with the happy bride-to-be and wrote, “Just like that she gets her happily ever after." Mahesh Shetty also shared a set of photos with the caption, “About last night."

In another video shared by Ankita's fan pages on Instagram, the couple was seen dancing together and cutting four-tier cake to celebrate their engagement. Another post showed Ankita wearing a dress the colours of which kept changing throughout the performance. Ankita performed to Ellie Goulding's hit song Love Me Like You Do. The fan club, who posted the video, described Ankita as a ‘Barbie doll’.

Just before the engagement ceremony, Ankita and Vicky had their mehendi function. In a video clip shared by a paparazzo on a social media platform, the couple was seen dancing together. They also painted a board together as Ankita wrote, “All the best Vicky" with a brush.