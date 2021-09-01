Ankita Lokhande says love she received from audience for Pavitra Rishta was 'unparalleled'

The popular television show, Pavitra Rishta is all set to return with its second season Pavitra Rishta - It's Never too Late, in which Ankita Lokhande is reprising the role of Archana and Shaheer Sheikh is stepping into the shoes of Manav's character earlier played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The makers of the show, on Wednesday, released the trailer along with the premiere date -- September 15. The 8-part web series created by Ekta R Kapoor will stream on OTT platform ZEE5.

Sharing her excitement for the show, Ankita said, "Rarely does one do a role or a project which transforms their lives completely. Pavitra Rishta was that project for me as the love I received from the audience for Archana's character was unparalleled. So, how could I turn down the opportunity to reprise the role and continue the legacy of Archana? I am so grateful to Ekta and ZEE for reviving Pavitra Rishta and for having faith in me again. I am eager to see the audience's reaction to Archuu all over again."

As seen in the trailer, the series is a romantic family drama centred around Manav and Archana. The two are set up by their families for an arranged marriage and they fall in love at first sight. To ensure the union, Manav's family lies about their financial situation. Things begin to crumble once the reality comes out, challenging Archana and Manav's love for each other.

Ekta R Kapoor, joint managing director of Balaji Telefilms Limited, shared, "Some shows and characters leave a big impression on you for years to come. Pavitra Rishta was one such show which impacted so many lives and received so much love and good wishes from fans across the world. There could not have been a better timing to bring back the show and honour the legacy of it. I am sure that the fans will give it as much as love and acceptance as they did to the first season."

The show first aired in 2009 on Zee TV, in which late actor Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of Manav.

Addressing Manav as his "most pure character", Shaheer Sheikh shared, "It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for me - from the time I was offered the role to eventually being on set and shooting with this amazing unit. It's been a challenging role to essay, but I have given it my all. In the process of shooting the show, I realised that Manav is the most earnest and pure character I've ever played and in today's day and age, such a character is a rarity! Now I only hope that our efforts resonate with the audiences."

Directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia, the show is produced by Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production.