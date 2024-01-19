Ankita Lokhande says 'sorry Munna' to Vicky Jain; fans react: 'She sees Munawar Faruqui even in her husband'

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain and Arun Mahashetty are currently inside the Bigg Boss house. In a recent episode, Mannara, Abhishek, Arun and Munawar were tortured with chilli powder, among other things, by the other housemates during a task. Thereafter, an ugly fight took place between Munawar and Vicky. Now, a clip has surfaced showing Ankita apologising to Vicky over something but calling him ‘Munna’, her nickname for Munawar, by mistake. Also read: Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain ‘main jari hu teri zindagi se’ Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande referred to Vicky Jain as 'Munna'.

Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky 'munna' by mistake

In recent episodes of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain and actor-wife Ankita have been fighting often, and Munawar's name has sometimes cropped up during their arguments. While Ankita shared a close bond with the stand-up comedian, Vicky had been friends with him on and off. A video of Ankita telling Vicky 'sorry Munna' as they talk in front of co-contestant Ayesha Khan is grabbing attention. Ayesha is Munawar's ex-girlfriend.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Reactions to the video

An Instagram page shared the clip and wrote, "Did she just say 'sorry Munna' (laughing emojis)?" Sharing the clip on X, a person said, "Wait what! Ankita Lokhande said 'sorry Munna' to her husband Vicky Jain. Inko toh ab apne pati mei bhi Munna dikhayi de raha hai. Kya yahi pyaar hai? haan yahi pyaar hai (Ankita is seeing Munawar in her husband too now. Is this love? Yes this is love)."

One more commented on Instagram, "Very cheap." A person also wrote, "Ankita is overacting. Really I don't like her attitude." An Instagram user also said, "Look at poor Vicky's face. He is sad and embarrassed." A person also said for Ankita, "She is obsessed with Munna."

Ankita married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. She dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for many years after meeting him on the sets of their TV show Pavitra Rishta; they broke up in 2016. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home in June 2020. Ankita has been accused of using Sushant's name on bigg Boss 17 to ‘gain sympathy’.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place