Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anuj Kohli on Jammu bombing: It was a huge blast, scary and I panicked
Anuj Kohli went to Jammu for a short visit as he had some days off from the shoot of his on-going TV show, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani
Anuj Kohli went to Jammu for a short visit as he had some days off from the shoot of his on-going TV show, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani
tv

Anuj Kohli on Jammu bombing: It was a huge blast, scary and I panicked

Actor Anuj Kohli, who was in the vicinity when the Jammu drone attacks happened, talks about how he was unhurt but shaken
READ FULL STORY
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 05:07 PM IST

On Sunday, two blasts were reported at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu, which were drone attacks, reportedly. Actor Anuj Kohli, who is at Army Cantt at his father-in-law’s house in Jammu, escaped unhurt but shaken. The actor recalls the experience, which was “horrific” when it happened.

“I was visiting my father-in-law, who is an Army officer and the compound wall of the airport is next to his house. The blast happened at 1.40am and it was a huge one. I slept at 1am and woke up from my sleep with a loud noise. When I heard it, I panicked as did the family. It shook us all but affected me more than others. It was the first time I was experiencing anything like this. As a reaction, I laid on the floor as we didn’t know what to do. It was more of a reflex. After some time, we realised that the immediate threat had passed and we were all fine. Later, we saw the blast was all over the news and we saw media vans and coverage about it,” he says.

Kohli went to Jammu for a short visit as he had some days off from the shoot of his on-going TV show, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani . He is glad that no one was badly hurt. “When you hear news about bomb blasts in the country, it is just news for you and doesn’t affect you as much as the people who go through it. Being right there in the moment, I realised the severity of a blast and how the sound stays with you,” he concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.