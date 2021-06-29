Anuj Kohli on Jammu bombing: It was a huge blast, scary and I panicked

On Sunday, two blasts were reported at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu, which were drone attacks, reportedly. Actor Anuj Kohli, who is at Army Cantt at his father-in-law’s house in Jammu, escaped unhurt but shaken. The actor recalls the experience, which was “horrific” when it happened.

“I was visiting my father-in-law, who is an Army officer and the compound wall of the airport is next to his house. The blast happened at 1.40am and it was a huge one. I slept at 1am and woke up from my sleep with a loud noise. When I heard it, I panicked as did the family. It shook us all but affected me more than others. It was the first time I was experiencing anything like this. As a reaction, I laid on the floor as we didn’t know what to do. It was more of a reflex. After some time, we realised that the immediate threat had passed and we were all fine. Later, we saw the blast was all over the news and we saw media vans and coverage about it,” he says.

Kohli went to Jammu for a short visit as he had some days off from the shoot of his on-going TV show, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani . He is glad that no one was badly hurt. “When you hear news about bomb blasts in the country, it is just news for you and doesn’t affect you as much as the people who go through it. Being right there in the moment, I realised the severity of a blast and how the sound stays with you,” he concludes.