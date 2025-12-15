Itti Si Khushi actor Anuj Sachdeva posts horrific video of attack on him and pet dog with rod: ‘Bleeding from my head’

Actor Anuj Sachdeva, known for TV shows like Phir Subah Hogi and Itti Si Khushi, has been attacked in public in a shocking turn of events, leaving him bleeding. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared details of the attack, stating that the individual targeted him and his pet dog with a rod after the actor reported a wrongful parking in the society. Actor Anuj Sachdeva was hit on the head by a rod by a man near his residence.

Anuj Sachdeva details attack on him and dog

"I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying the society group regarding his car which was parked in the wrong place in the society parking. Harmony Mall residency. Goregaon West," Anuj wrote in his caption.

Stating that the rod attack left him bleeding from his head, Anuj also urged people to share it more for further action. The post also features a video, showing an agitated man charging toward Anuj with a rod in his hand. Things quickly escalated as the attacker started hitting the actor, hurling abuses, and threatening him.

Eventually, the security guard intervened to stop the man and dragged him away, before a visibly hurt Anuj revealed the attack.

Internet reacts

The post quickly gained traction as social media users expressed their concerns for the actor, while many asked him to file a police complaint in the matter. Ridhima Pandit commented, “THIS AS(&hole needs to be put behind bars!!!! How dare he!!!” Nauheed Cyrusi wrote, “Are you ok? Also he needs to get help...seriously.” Karan Mehra commented, “OMG bro…hope you are ok. Do take action against this guy.”

Anuj has yet to post an update on the issue.