Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey backs Smriti Irani post her defeat in Lok Sabha Polls: 'You shall bounce back...'

Smriti Irani had penned heartfelt note few days ago after her defeat in the Lok Sabha Election at the Amethi constituency. She had shared about her political journey and expressed gratitude towards the public for their faith. Mouni Roy and many actors from television and film industry extended their support to Smriti and lauded her efforts. Now, Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey has also backed the actor turned BJP politician. (Also read: Anupam Kher calls Kangana Ranaut a ‘rockstar’, Esha Deol celebrates Hema Malini's hat trick win in Lok Sabha elections) Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey backed Smriti Irani post her defeat in Lok Sabha polls.

Sudhanshu Pandey hails Smriti Irani

Sudhanshu commended her on her political career while posting his comment on her Instagram post. He wrote, “U always made the country proud..and been an inspiration for women of our country…u shall bounce back bigger..Jai Mahakaal…Jai Shri Ram…” Smriti had shared a note after her election loss which read, “Such is life…A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure -- roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more…To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, 'How's the josh?' I say- it’s still high, Sir.”

Smriti Irani's political journey

Smriti lost the seat to Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma in the Amethi Lok Sabha polls. She had previously defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the same consituency after which she rose to prominence. Smriti joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in 2003 and has been a member of the political party since then. She served as the Union Minister for Women and Child Development from May 2019 to June 2024.

Smriti Irani's acting journey

Smriti made her acting debut with Aatish, however she shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Sas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She worked in many TV shows and films before devoting herself as a full-time active politician since 2014.