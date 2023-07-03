Anupamaa: Here's why Arvind Vaidya aka Bapuji is missing from the show

Anupamaa actor Arvind Vaidya, who plays Bapuji, has been missing in several episodes, which showed the entire Anupamaa cast. He has not been seen on sets since almost a month. Arvind has now revealed that he is on a family holiday in the US. Also read: Rupali Ganguly: I go to work with guilt but I'm blessed to have a spouse who's there for our son Arvind Vaidya plays Bapuji on Anupamaa.

Arvind was also not a part of the track, which had the Anupamaa family bidding the titular character, played by Rupali Ganguly, goodbye as she left for the US. The 82-year-old has now said that he will return from the US in the first week of July and will resume work soon after.

Arvind Vaidya on his US trip

Talking about his US trip, Arvind told The Times of India in a recent interview, "My son lives with his family in Atlanta and I had applied for leave in January itself, and booked our tickets. My wife and I left for the US on June 4 and at that time, this track had not been planned. I had shot for my episodes and left."

On missing the Anupamaa shoot, he added, “I am missing being on the set and especially since there is a crucical track going on with Anupama leaving for US. But I really couldn't do anything because this trip was planned much in advance.”

Rupali on why Anupamaa is a success

Rupali Ganguly plays the titular character in the show which continues to rule the small screen. She recently spoke about why the show is so relatable and successful.

She told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Anupamaa struck a chord with the audience because of Rajesh's fantastic vision and his team of writers and executors, his directors, his DOP, everybody who kind of made that vision believable.”

On how the show is a deviation from the existing trend on TV, she said, “Television mein generally hota hai ki younger ladkia ma ban jati hain aur 25-26 saal mein aapka 20-25 sal ka beta dikha diya jata hai (generally what happens in TV industry is young girls are made mothers of sons aged 20-25). So Rajan kept the timelines and the age lines very real and I think that is what predominantly connected. I think a lot of blessings are behind the show's success, also of the pets that Rajesh Shahi allows on the sets and how they are taken care of.”

