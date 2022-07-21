Anupamaa written update July 21: Anupamaa cries after Anu almost gets into an accident

Vanraj has already suspected Anupamaa’s ability to handle both her new family and her children. In this episode of Anupamaa, he gets another chance to taunt Anupamaa over lacking on her responsibilities. Read this article to find out the full story. Also Read: Anupamaa written update July 20: Anupamaa gets upset after Pakhi snaps at Anu for taking admission in her school

Anu gets in danger

Anupamaa is on her way to the clinic to help Kinjal with her appointment. On the other hand, Kinjal also reaches the clinic with Samar. She waits for Kinjal at the reception but Anupamaa takes more time than expected. Turns out, she waits to get little Anu a water bottle and while she is at it, Anu runs away to help a stranger. Anupamaa runs after her, but Anu doesn’t stop and almost gets into an accident.

Anupamaa gets extremely worried and starts to cry. The people around her start taunting her for not being able to take care of her child. She apologizes to Anu, but Anu wipes her tears and apologizes to everyone and asks them not to say anything about her mother. After they both start feeling better, they get ready to reach the clinic. Before they could leave, Anupamaa realizes that she has lost her phone.

On the other hand, Kinjal is getting anxious for Anupamaa. She asks Samar to call Anupamaa but it’s not getting connected. They panic more. Finally, Kinjal goes to meet the doctor alone. However, even after her appointment Anupamaa is unable to reach. Kinjal and Samar leave without meeting her.

Adhik lures Pakhi

While Anupamaa struggles amidst her many responsibilities, Pakhi takes the opportunity to meet Adhik. She shares her frustrations with Adhik. Adhik adds on to her anger by telling him more about how open-minded her sister is. He also gives Pakhi an expensive gift from Barkha to lure her into coming to the Kapadia house. After thinking a lot, she decides to come with Adhik to the Kapadia mansion.

Leela and Vanraj criticize Anupamaa

After Anupamaa reaches the clinic, she learns that Kinjal and Samar have already left. Kinjal and Samar keep the truth about Anupamaa’s absence from everyone. However, Vanraj notices Kinjal’s discomfort and figures it out. He criticizes Anupamaa for abandoning Kinjal like that.

Anupamaa arrives and overhears the conversation. She apologizes to Kinjal, but Vanraj and Leela continue to taunt her. Little Anu asks them to not scold Anupamaa as it was her mistake. She then tells everyone the full story. Kinjal, Hasmukh, Samar, and Kavya inspect if they both are okay and let the matter end. Vanraj and Leela also remain silent.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Barkha and Adhik try to please Pakhi with more gifts and appreciative comments. Pakhi also feels close to them. They all get shocked as Anupamaa surprisingly arrives and notices their drama. Keep reading HT highlights to know more.

