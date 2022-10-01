Anupamaa written update October 1: Kinjal decides to divorce Toshu; he plans revenge on Anupamaa

In this episode of Anupamaa, Kinjal shouts at Toshu for accosting her earlier in the room by trying to hug her, and the Shah family gathers around her to try and understand what happened. Kinjal also calls Anupamaa requesting her presence in the Shah mansion, stating that she is going to be making a significant decision about her relationship with Toshu. Anupamaa reaffirms her support and commitment to Kinjal’s choices and actions. Keep reading this article to know more. Also Read| Anupamaa recap: Kinjal asks Toshu to shut up as he tries to hug her

Kinjal confronts Toshu and the family

After yelling at Toshu for hugging her, the Shah family gathers around Kinjal as she sits sullenly on Leela’s swing and asks her about the issue. Kinjal goes on a tirade about Toshu’s behaviour and his lack of awareness, accountability, and ownership over them. She mentions that he doesn't have any remorse over the fact that he cheated on her, but also is blaming her and the family for his actions.

She also mentions that he doesn’t have an occupation or any means of supporting her and Pari. She said that under the guise of love, she didn’t see all of this earlier, but after everything, she is finally able to see things clearly. Kinjal also mentions that the reason she left for Anupamaa’s house was that she wanted some time to contemplate her situation but even then Vanraj, Leela, and Toshu didn’t give her a moment's peace to decide on how to proceed. They emotionally blackmailed her to come back for Pari and the family’s sake.

Kinjal backs Anupamaa and thanks her for giving her strength

Toshu mentions that he was only trying to pacify Kinjal by hugging her and assumed that this was his right as her husband. Anupamaa retorts that he always tends to mention his rights over people and not his responsibility towards them. Kinjal backs her statement and decides to reveal why she invited Anupamaa to the Shah house.

Kinjal reveals that she has decided to divorce Toshu for being unfaithful to her. This statement leads to shock and dismay among the members of the household. Leela makes a nasty comment about Kinjal turning out to be a bigger snake than Anupamaa. Hasmukh argues with Leela and says that the person to whom the wrong is done is the person who shall decide the punishment, and therefore, Kinjal is right in what she is planning to do. Toshu then yells at her that nothing she will do will work against him. Kinjal responds that it’s quite alright he thinks that way and that she will go on to be an independent woman who shall take care of herself and her child.

In the next episode, Toshu plans to take revenge against Anupamaa by calling the orphanage services and asking them to revoke the custody of the family of little Anu. Anupamaa warns him not to exceed his limits or she will forget he is her son. Stay tuned to HT highlights for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail