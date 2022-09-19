Anupamaa written update September 19: Kinjal has a panic attack; Vanraj and Kavya regret betraying Anupamaa

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anupamaa will feel beaten up after finding too many responsibilities on her hand at the same time. Kinjal breaks down thinking of Toshu’s betrayal of her. Hasmukh and Anuj comfort Anupamaa but Leela is ready to accuse her of all wrongs. Keep reading this article to find the full story. Also Read| Anupamaa written update Sept 17: Kinjal leaves Toshu for cheating on her

Kinjal breaks down

Anuj convinces Anupamaa that she hasn’t doesn’t anything wrong by exposing Toshu. Vanraj requests them to go back home assuring them that they can manage things at the Shah house. Anupamaa stays back while Samar goes with Anuj to help him. Anupamaa talks with little Anu to convince her to let her be with Kinjal for the night, and Anu agrees half-heartedly. Anupamaa feels frustrated. She expresses her concerns to Hasmukh who comforts him and brings back her morale.

Kavya goes to Kinjal’s room to see if she is alright. She is shocked to see that Kinjal is behaving extremely disturbed. She calls Anupamaa to check on her. Anupamaa tries to comfort Kinjal but she seems to have broken down. The Shahs worry for Kinjal while Anupamaa continues to calm

her down. She eventually puts her to sleep but who knows if it’s the end of a bad day or the beginning of a bad time. Keep reading the upcoming written updates on HT highlights to find out.

Anupamaa prepares for the upcoming struggle

Kinjal is having a panic attack, and Anupamaa struggles to calm down. Anupamaa puts her to sleep and gears up for the upcoming obstacles. She explains to Kinjal how she can’t take a break yet as Arya needs her. She also tells her that she will be there to support her but ultimately, it’s her struggle. Kinjal sleeps off, but it is still a question if she will be able to forget about this incident so easily.

Outside, Vanraj worries about Kinjal. Anupamaa comes out and tells him that Kinjal is fine but who knows how she will be the following day. Kavya and Vanraj regret betraying Anupamaa in a similar way in the past. Vanraj feels ashamed of Toshu and the fact that he took on his wrongdoings. Anuj takes care of himself and little Anu alone. Anupamaa feels upset thinking about all the compromises she has to make with her family due to so many responsibilities.

In the upcoming episode, Pakhi will accuse Anupamaa of breaking the family apart by not keeping her mouth shut. Anupamaa gives her a befitting reply and asks her to think whatever she wants about it, but she is not going to let anyone wrong her and Kinjal. Stay tuned for more written updates to know the full story.

