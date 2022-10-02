Anupamaa written update Oct 2: Paritosh plans to separate Anu from Anupamaa and Anuj

In the Sunday special episode of Anupamaa, the aftermath of Kinjal’s statements about Toshu and the members of the Shah family affects everyone. Anupamaa and Rakhi Dave console Kinjal over the circumstances and provide her support. Rakhi discusses the steps Kinjal should be taking moving forward. Elsewhere Leela plans to make Kinjal stay in the Shah house and not file for divorce. Toshu is disgruntled with Anupamaa and thinks about plotting something against her as revenge. Keep reading this article to know more. Also read: Anupamaa recap: Kinjal decides to divorce Toshu

The aftermath of Kinjal’s decision to file for divorce

Kinjal is visibly upset after the argument which ensued between her, Toshu and the Shah family. Anupamaa comforts her by reciting a shayari. She also tells her that she is immensely proud of her for the decision she took. Kinjal is quite relaxed and happy that both her mothers support her. Leela, on the other hand, is furious and plans to hold Kinjal back at any cost. Toshu also feels revengeful towards Anupamaa, he plans something horrible against Anupamaa and her family. Read more on this later in this article.

Meanwhile, Rakhi comforts Kinjal after the day’s incidents. Rakhi incidentally reveals that she was also cheated on by Kinjal’s father and at that time, she was alone and didn’t stand up against the injustice. However, this time she will not remain silent and would support Kinjal no matter what. Kinjal is taken aback by this revelation and embraces Rakhi for bearing everything alone for her safety. Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming updates.

Toshu plots against Anupamaa

The following day, the Shah and Kapadia families come together once again to celebrate Navratri. Toshu remains angry at Anupamaa for enjoying with her family while his family is breaking apart. Later, little Anu goes missing while playing with Meenu. Turns out, she hides herself inside a box to win the game. Anupamaa and Anuj get extremely worried for her but finally find her out. Toshu sulks in the corner and decides to take a drastic step to get back at Anupamaa.

Anuj and Anupamaa return back home from the Shah house. They enjoy some quality time together but their joy is not going to last long. Some unwanted and unexpected guests arrive at their doorstep. Two officers from the child protective services come after receiving an anonymous complaint that Anupamaa and Anuj are not able to take care of Anu properly. They’ve come now to take Anu back to her orphanage.

In the next episode, more entertainment and drama are going to be delivered on Anupamaa as Toshu will plan to do something even worse after failing at his first attempt of hurting Anupamaa. Stay tuned for more updates from your favorite show, Anupamaa.

