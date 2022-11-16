Anupamaa actor Muskan Bamne reacts to troll calling her mom ‘middle class’: ‘I ain’t Pakhi in real life, please think'

Anupamaa actor Muskan Bamne recently responded to a social media user who trolled her after she posted a photo with her mother and grandmother on Instagram. It happened after Muskan treated fans to a picture and someone called her mother ‘middle class’ in real life. The actor didn’t let it go easily and replied to the troll, “MAA MAA HOTI HAI..MIDDLE CLASS YA UPPER CLASS NAHI (A mother cannot be defined as upper or middle class).” Also read: Anupamaa update: Anupamaa gives Pakhi and Adhik's ID cards to receptionist

In a long comment, Muskan said, “Please aap log jo bhi comments karne hai soch samjh k kijiye… Mai real life mey Pakhi nahi hu.. mera naam Muskan hai… mai Pakhi ke related post karu toh you all can comment regarding the show… but yeh meri family picture hai (Please think before commenting. I am not Pakhi in real life. My name is Muskan. You can comment about the show when I share things related to my character but this is my family photo).. and I love them and respect them very much… please don’t do such comments.”

Muskan Bamne on Instagram.

She amplified the incident on her Instagram Stories and added, “The picture I posted today with my mummy n dadi.. us par comment aya that..REAL LIFE MEIN TOH AAPKI MUMMY BHI MIDDLE CLASS HI HAI…jo ki ab delete kar diya gaya hai (Someone commented ‘your mom is middle class in real life as well’ it has been removed now) I want you all to understand this please.”

While the comment is no longer reflected in the post, fans have urged people to stop confusing Muskan with her onscreen character, Pakhi Shah. A fan wrote, “Why u all don't understand pakhi is reel in anupama it's only character.” “I love Pakhi and Muskan both in serial. Pakhi in some cases were amazing and in real life Muskan was amazing,” added another one.

In Anupamaa, Pakhi appears as the spoilt brat who is infamous for creating problems for Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. In the latest episode, Pakhi received a slap from Anupamaa as the show took a dramatic turn. Anupamaa airs on Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar at 10 pm.

