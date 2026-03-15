Anurag Dobhal ‘fighting for his life’, rushed to hospital again as his health deteriorated post-discharge, says manager

On Sunday, Anurag’s manager took to Instagram Stories and shared a video showing the Bigg Boss 17 fame being taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Providing an update on his health, he revealed that the YouTuber was discharged on Saturday but had to be admitted again after his condition worsened during the transfer.

On March 13, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal , also known as UK07 Rider, had shown signs of improvement after his manager Rohit Panday revealed that he was out of the ICU and urged people to pray for his recovery. However, the latest update from his manager states that the YouTuber’s health deteriorated again while he was being transferred to Dehradun.

He wrote, “After Anurag Bhai’s condition stabilised yesterday, he was discharged and we were taking him to Dehradun. Unfortunately, during the transfer his health deteriorated again. He started having breathing difficulties. We are now taking him to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention. He is currently fighting hard for his life.”

(Trigger warning: suicide, reckless driving, violent threats) About Anurag Dobhal’s alleged suicide attempt Earlier, in the first week of March, Anurag shared a video on his YouTube channel accusing his family of mental harassment and torture. He claimed that his family was against his interfaith marriage with Ritika and did not even allow her to enter the house.

In the video, he also alleged that his parents and his brother, Kalam, had “taken away everything” from him and said they would be responsible if anything happened to him. Later, Anurag’s brother responded to the claims, stating that the allegations were one-sided. He also alleged that Anurag’s wife Ritika had left him because of his alleged wrongdoings and claimed that the YouTuber was doing all of this for views.

A day later, Anurag went live on Instagram and allegedly attempted suicide by crashing his car. He was reportedly driving his Toyota Fortuner on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, with the speedometer reportedly showing 140–150 kmph. During the livestream, he told viewers that he felt completely alone and had no one left to call. He described it as his “final ride” before crashing the vehicle.

The YouTuber suffered fractures, as revealed by his manager, and was admitted to hospital immediately. His wife Ritika, also visited him at the hospital.

Following the incident, on March 10, Anurag’s brother Kalam claimed that the YouTuber’s fans had gathered outside their house and were threatening to “burn them alive”. He also alleged that Anurag had previously filed cases against him and their family for domestic violence, caste prejudice and dowry harassment, which were later withdrawn in December. Anurag is yet to respond to his brother’s statements.