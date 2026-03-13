Anurag Dobhal out of ICU after car crash during Instagram Live, manager shares health update

On Thursday, Rohit took to Instagram and shared a photo with Anurag from the hospital while providing an update on his condition. The selfie showed Anurag lying on a hospital bed, smiling and flashing a peace sign. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Update: Anurag Bhai is out of the ICU. We are with him 24x7. Pray for his speedy recovery.”

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal , also known as UK07 Rider, was hospitalised after crashing his car during an Instagram Live session on March 7. The YouTuber’s manager, Rohit Panday, has now shared a health update, revealing that Anurag is out of the ICU and recovering.

(Trigger warning: suicide, reckless driving, violent threats) A few days earlier, Anurag’s manager had shared a post reacting to videos by the YouTuber’s brother, Kalam Dobhal. In the videos, Kalam claimed that after Anurag’s alleged suicide attempt, the YouTuber’s fans had gathered outside their house and were threatening to “burn them alive”.

Rohit wrote, “At this point in time, our priority is Anurag’s health and recovery, as well as Ritika Bhabhi’s wellbeing since she is almost nine months pregnant. We will not pass any comment on any video or statement since this is not the appropriate time. Let Anurag Dobhal recover, and we will then issue a statement.”

All about Anurag Dobhal’s allegations against family The controversy began when Anurag made allegations against his family, claiming they had mentally harassed and tortured him over his interfaith marriage with Ritika. He shared an emotional video on YouTube, calling it his “final video”. In the clip, he revealed that his wife had also left him and that he was struggling with severe depression. Anurag further alleged that his parents and brother Kalam would be responsible if anything happened to him.

Later, Kalam responded to the claims, stating that the allegations were one-sided and accusing Anurag of doing it for views and social media traction.

A day later, Anurag allegedly attempted suicide by crashing his car on a highway. While driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, with the speedometer reportedly showing 140–150 kmph, he told viewers during the livestream that he felt completely alone and had no one left to call, saying, “Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu (no one’s left to call), let’s go for a final ride.” He was later hospitalised and suffered fractures, according to his manager.

On March 10, Kalam claimed that Anurag had previously filed cases against him and their family for domestic violence, caste prejudice and dowry harassment, which were later withdrawn in December. He urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations made by Anurag and hinted that he might take legal action if the situation worsens. He also dismissed all the allegations made against his family.