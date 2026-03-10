Mannara Chopra breaks down while talking about Anurag Dobhal after car crash: ‘Hope uske parents…’

Mannara also had a message for Anurag’s parents as she mentioned, “What is money? Agar apke pas apke pyar karne wale hi nahi rahe, to ap un paiso ka kya karoge, this is I just want to tell his family. Kya karoge ap un paiso ka? (What is money? If you don’t have your loved ones anymore, what will you do with that money? This guy just wants to tell this to his family. What will you do with that money?)”

Mannara also spoke about how Anurag had fought to speak to his parents while inside the Bigg Boss house. She added, “Usne apne parents ke liye bahot lada tha ghar me ki mujhe unse bat karao, meri behan se bat karao, meri hone wali wife, unka nahi naam lia tha usne. I hope woh samjhe and usko support karein (He had fought a lot in Bigg Boss house to talk to his parents, sister, future wife, he had not taken her name in the show. I hope his parents understands his situation and support him).”

Mannara shared the video about Anurag on her YouTube channel. She said, “Apne itne din guzare ho ek ghar me to apka kuch to insaniyat ke naate connection ban jata hai. I don’t cry because I feel rone se kuch nahi hota par I don’t know meri jo personal feelings hein, jo mere sath hua hai do saal me aur abhi jo uske sath ho raha hai abi mix ho raha hai. I hope uske parents usko support karein (When you have spent so many days in one house, so you develop some human connection. I don’t cry because I feel crying doesn’t help, but I don’t know that my personal feelings, what has happened to me in the last two years and what is happening to him now are getting mixed up. I hope his parents support him).”

Actor Mannara Chopra is emotionally disturbed after learning that her Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Anurag Dobhal has been hospitalized after he crashed his car during an Instagram live. She was seen breaking down while recalling the time spent inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, and appealed to fans and well-wishers to keep him in their prayers, hoping for his speedy recovery.

She also shared Anurag's health update after the accident and revealed that he is dealing with multiple injuries. “He has a fracture. I don't know why this happened at such a young age, he must be 28-29. I felt very bad because I have also gone through that phase for two years," she stated.

Anurag Dobhal in hospital On Saturday, Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while driving at 140 kmph and streaming on Instagram Live. He was admitted to the ICU

While driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, with the speedometer reportedly showing 140-150 kmph, Anurag told viewers he felt completely alone and had no one left to call. During the livestream, he said, “Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu (I have no one left, whom to call?), let's go for a final ride.”

A few days ago, Anurag had shared a disturbing note on Instagram, claiming that he faced mental harassment and torture. He then released what he called his ‘last video’ and blamed his parents and siblings for ‘torturing’ him. He claimed that they were against his inter-caste marriage and did not allow his wife, Ritika Chauhan, to enter the house.

His manager, Rohit Panday has been sharing an update about Anurag's health to his fans. On Monday evening, he shared that the YouTuber is being treated in OT for his fractures.