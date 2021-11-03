Archana Puran Singh turns commentator as Akshay Kumar plays catch, reacts as fan says ‘dikha do Sidhu sir ko’. Watch

Archana Puran Singh shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, in which Akshay Kumar could be seen playing catch with members of the audience in between shots. She turned commentator and could be heard describing each throw.

The clip ended with Archana zooming in on Akshay and Katrina Kaif as they sat on the couch, ready for the shoot to begin. “Shooting with the #khiladikumar today. Looking forward to watching Sooryavanshi (5th November release). Much luck to the entire team @akshaykumar @itsrohitshetty @katrinakaif @ranveersingh. WATCH our episode on 7th November #thekapilsharmashow,” she captioned her post.

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo appearances. The film is set to hit the theatres this Friday.

In the comments section, one fan brought up Navjot Singh Sidhu, who used to be the permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show before Archana. “Ma’am, aap catch kar lo, dikha do Sidhu sir ko aap ko bhi match aati hai (why don’t you catch the ball and show Sidhu sir that you know how to play too),” the person wrote. She wrote in response, “@hope_n_aa_z hahahahaaaa,” and added grinning emojis at the end. +

Archana replacing Sidhu has been a long-running gag on The Kapil Sharma Show. When he resigned as the Punjab Congress chief recently, she shared memes on herself.

Also see: Archana Puran Singh gives Krushna Abhishek a swift kick for calling her outfit ‘parda’. Watch

Earlier this season, Archana revealed that when Sidhu became the Punjab Congress chief, she got many bouquets of flowers and congratulatory messages. Kapil Sharma congratulated her and said that Sidhu was very busy with his political duties and was unlikely to return to the show.

“Mujhe itne phoolon ke bouquets aaye hai, ‘mubarak ho, Archana ma’am’ kyunki woh wahaan par ban gaye (I got so many flower bouquets and congratulatory messages when Sidhu took up the post),” she replied.