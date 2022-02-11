Ashneer Grover and Shark Tank contestant who called out his ‘doglapan’ feature in Amul topical, he congratulates her

Entrepreneur Niti Singhal is now a known name after she was rejected on business reality show Shark Tank India for her idea of reversible clothing, and was also at the receiving end of Ashneer Grover's blunt comments. The fashion designer is now on Amul's latest topical and is elated over the same.

Sharing the new Amul topical on Facebook, Niti wrote, “Thank you Amul! I have always been excited to see your hoardings since I was a child. Never thought I could be your Amul girl one day!!”

Ashneer also shared the same topical on his Instagram. When one of his followers asked him if she was the same lady who pitched her business idea Twee In One, Ashneer wrote, “@niti.singhal congrats!”

When Niti's mother praised her for featuring on Amul topical, she reacted to her post on Instagram Stories, "Ye meri designer mom hai jo 2 lakh ke lehenge sell karti hai (She is my designer mom who sells lehengas worth ₹2 lakh)."

Ashneer Grover and Niti Singhal's mom reacted to new Amul tropical.

Niti presented her business venture Twee In One on Shark Tank India and faced harsh criticism from Ashneer. Slamming her idea for convertible and reversible clothing, he said, "It's very bad fashion. I don't think anyone will wear this. You should shut this down. Why are you wasting your time."

He even added, “Aap mummy ke saath baith ke lehenge bech loge toh do lakh ka bik jayega (If you sell a lehenga with your mother, it will sell for ₹2 lakh).”

Recently, Niti pointed out that Ashneer's wife Madhuri wore one of her designs during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sharing a picture of Ashneer and his wife from the show, Niti had written on Instagram, “Never let anyone's words pull you down. Everyone has their own opinions. Don't stop believing in yourself. Thank you @madsj30 for appreciating our work. We love you!!”

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Niti talked about Ashneer's comments and called him out for his ‘doglapan (hypocrisy)’: “On the show, Ashneer said, 'Mere ghar me to tumhare kapde koi nahi pehenega' (Nobody in my house will wear your clothes). But the funny thing is that his wife Madhuri was wearing the dress I gifted him on The Kapil Sharma Show. It's kind of funny since he always says, 'Yeh sab doglapana hai' but I was reminded of that line when I saw it.”

Niti added: "They actually cut his speech half. He actually spoke twice so you can imagine the amount of things I heard. They were sweet enough to edit it out. It went on for a long time. But not like unke bolne se mera business band hoga (It's not as if his comments will shut my business). I was just thinking it's good. TRP badh rahi hai (the TRP is increasing)."

