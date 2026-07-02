Ashnoor Kaur clarifies that her Mumbai house was flooded due to a pipe burst not rainwater: ‘No damage was done’

Actor Ashnoor Kaur, who last appeared on Bigg Boss 19, was shocked to see her Mumbai home flooded, leaving several furniture items exposed. Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains for the past couple of days and fans thought that it was due to the rainwater that her house got flooded. Ashnoor later clarified that it was not the case, as a pipe burst caused the flooding.

Condition of Ashnoor's house

Ashnoor Kaur shared several members of staff were busy cleaning the floor of her apartment.

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Ashnoor took to her Instagram Stories to share a video in which she showed that her house got flooded with water. Water was everywhere on the floor as several men were seen cleaning and mopping the floor.

She wrote in the caption, "Need to leave for an event & this is what has happened at home. May all the 'nazar' on me turn into happiness, success & growth."

Ashnoor via Instagram Stories.

Ashnoor clarifies

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{{^usCountry}} A few hours later, she clarified, “Firstly, thanks to everyone who has been checking in on me post my flooding story (laughing emoticon). My DM is full of love and concern.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few hours later, she clarified, “Firstly, thanks to everyone who has been checking in on me post my flooding story (laughing emoticon). My DM is full of love and concern.” {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “It was due to a pipe burst (and not rainwater lol). However the situation was immediately brought under control within minutes, and no damage was done, thanks to our prompt and professional housekeeping team of the society.” She went on to add how her pet dog ‘enjoyed’ the chaos that ensured due to the flooding, and sat at one corner amid all the commotion.

Earlier this year in January, when Farah Khan visited Ashnoor's house for her vlog, she had given her a home tour. Her stylish 3.5 BHK home features smart lighting, a modular kitchen, and a walk-in vanity showcasing her designer collection. One of the highlights of Ashnoor’s home is her long, running balcony. Spacious and airy, the balcony offers stunning views and is clearly a space close to her heart. During the tour, Ashnoor revealed that she enjoys a perfect sunset view from here, making it an ideal spot to unwind after a long day.

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Ashnoor participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19 but was evicted after hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7, with actor Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner of the show. He beat Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More to lift the trophy and took home ₹50 lakh as prize money.

Ashnoor made her acting debut with the show Jhansi Ki Rani in 2009 and went on to become a popular child artiste in the television industry by starring in shows such as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Shobha Somnath Ki, Mahabharat (as young Dushala), and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. Her biggest fame on television came with her role as Mini Khurana in Sony TV’s Patiala Babes (2018–2020), making her a household name as a lead actor. She has also appeared in Bollywood films in small roles, including Sanju and Manmarziyaan.