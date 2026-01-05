Ashnoor Kaur says her Bigg Boss 19 moments were cut during ‘unfair’ editing: ‘They showed me with only one person’

Television actor Ashnoor Kaur participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19 but was evicted after hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. In a recent interview with Faridoon Sharyar, Ashnoor slammed what she described as unfair editing on Bigg Boss 19. Ashnoor Kaur talked about unfair editing in Bigg Boss 19.

Ashnoor Kaur slams unfair editing in Bigg Boss 19

Ashnoor revealed that many of her moments inside the house were cut during editing. She added that after coming out of the house, she asked her parents whether her fights with other contestants had been shown, and to her surprise, they told her they had not seen them at all.

Ashnoor said, “What actually happened is that they picked up just one track and showed me with only one person, whereas I was taking stands and fighting with other people in the house on issues I thought were worthy enough to fight for. I had equations with different people in the house — be it Zeishan sir, Baseer, Amaal, everyone. But none of that was shown to the audience. It wasn’t even shown in the live feed.”

When asked if she found this unfair, Ashnoor said, “Yes. I do understand the fact that in a one-hour episode, or even in a 24-hour live stream, a lot is going on inside the house, so it’s not possible for the makers to show everything. But the narrative that was being set against me was that I probably wasn’t contributing. That was because it wasn’t shown. I was doing my things in my own way, but those things were not shown at all. So if such a perception is being created, it’s because editing plays a very big role.”

Bigg Boss 19 winner

Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7, with actor Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner of the show. He beat Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More to lift the trophy and took home ₹50 lakh as prize money. During his stint on the show, Gaurav also won a car in one of the tasks, and Salman Khan promised to work with him in the future.