Avika Gor reveals she was sexually harassed by a bodyguard in Kazakhstan: ‘It is shameful’

Avika Gor stepped into showbiz when she was a child, and has gathered several experiences – good and bad – while growing up in the industry. In a recent interview, the actor revealed she was sexually harassed by a bodyguard. (Also read: Avika Gor exclusive interview: ‘It was fun to wear sexy sarees and dance with Andre Russell’) Avika Gor rose to fame with the 2008 Hindi TV show Balika Vadhu.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Avika recalled an incident where she was touched inappropriately by a bodyguard when she was walking towards the stage at an event in Kazakhstan. That incident left her shocked.

Not so good memory

Walking down the memory lane, she said that at the moment, she felt like someone touched her from behind. When she turned back to look, she saw that was her bodyguard. She revealed that it didn’t just happen once. It was about to happen again when she grabbed her bodyguard's hand.

"I remember someone touched me from behind. When I turned back, there was only the security guard. I remember when I was going on stage, someone tried to touch me from behind. As soon as I turned back, I remembered that I had only seen the security guard and no one else. I remember that it was going to happen for the second time and I stopped it,” she said.

"It is shameful… I just looked at him and was like, 'What?' and he just apologised. So what do I do after that? So I just let it go. They don't know what effect his act is having on the other person," added the actor.

At that moment, she didn’t know what else she could do. But things have changed, and she knows how to handle it. She said, “If I had the courage to turn around and give it, then I would have hit a lot of people by now. Now I think I can do it, but I hope it doesn't come to that”.

More about Avika

Avika rose to fame with the 2008 Hindi TV show Balika Vadhu, which was released in Telugu as Chinnari Pellikuthuru. She has also starred in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Laado, apart from films like Uyyala Jampala, Net, Thank You and more.

She made her Tollywood debut as a lead in 2013, and has worked in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films. Next, she will be seen in the Hindi film, Bloody Ishq. She announced the wrap of the movie in February.