Badall Pe Paon Hai actor Tanya Abrol tells us about her new show's Chake De! India connection

Tanya Abrol, known for playing Balbir Kaur in Shah Rukh Khan's sports-drama Chak De! India, has recently joined the cast of Sony Sab's Badall Pe Paon Hai. The actor speaks to Hindustan Times about her new show, Shah Rukh and more. Excerpts from the interview. (Also read: Sargun Mehta on Badall Pe Paon Hai: ‘Essential for main character to have dreams and aspirations’) Tanya Abrol speaks to HT about her acting journey and new show Badall Pe Paon Hai.

Tanya Abrol on Badall Pe Paon Hai

On being asked about her motivation behind being part of Badall Pe Paon Hai, Tanya says, “A couple of things actually. First of all, the name of the show Badall Pe Paon Hai is the song of my debut film Chak De! India. I was thinking it was a song from Chake De, and they have named a show on that. I liked Lali's character when I read about it. Usually, when there is a maid's character, people may not want to do it. But Lali does not come across like that. She is like a family member and is very quirky, sharp and eager to learn. So, I thought I had a lot to do while playing this character. So, that was my motivation.”

Tanya Abrol on her shooting experience in Punjab

Tanya also hails from Punjab as her new show is also shot there. When quizzed if playing the character comes with ease to her and if she feels the series has been able to maintain the authenticity of the cultural nuances, she points out, “Yes, it is a wonderful thing that the producers are shooting the entire show in Punjab. It is 6-7 kilometres from my mother's home. My maternal uncles and aunts live there. It is a great opportunity for me. It feels like you are in your own backyard because it is Punjab. There are many locals among the crew members. We have a mixed crew. Half of the people are from Mumbai and half from Punjab and we all are talking in Punjabi. The accent while playing my character comes so naturally because of the surroundings and I feel there is so much authenticity to the show. Everyone in the unit is very nice. Punjab itself is very warm place. They are open-hearted people. I think it is working for the show wonderfully.”

Tanya Abrol praises Sargun Mehta, Amandeep Sidhu

While sharing about her experience of working with Sargun Mehta and Amandeep Sidhu in Badall Pe Paon Hai, Tanya says, “I know Sargun from before as we have a common friend circle but we have not really hung out. I have not met them yet. Kudos to them, from on-screen to going other side of the camera, behind-the-camera is commendable. I wish them all the success with all the ventures they are working on. It is a wonderful thing. They are generating so much business here for local people also and flourishing so nicely. I think the production is very professional. Aman is also very professional and a very nice person. She comes prepared on set and is very committed to the show. From 5-6 days I have been doing scenes with her only and I have a great rapport with her. We have fun, we chit-chat. We don't get enough time as we have many scenes but we interact in between the shots.”

Tanya Abrol reflects on her acting journey

When asked about her experiences as an artist from Chake De! India to Badall Pe Paon Hai, Tanya states that, “I think I have changed a lot ever since I did my first film. I was a newcomer and I was not from the field and I never had the desire to become an actor. I was into extra-curricular activities and dance, I did auditions in college but I was not into it at that time. I wanted to be an IAS. So, when I got the opportunity to act I thought it sounds good as the money would help me with my further studies. It sounded very lucrative. That was my motivation for my first project quite literally. When I read the script for my first film, Chak De! India. I really enjoyed the process. I had the feeling that this is such a great film. It is written so beautifully. Everybody finished the script but I was still going on because I read it in one go. I fell in love with the story. But over the time I have learnt while working since I am not a professionally trained actor, so I learned on the go. Voice modulation, how to go through the character, thinking on the spot, rehearsals, how to stay with the character and the person you are playing, all this I learnt on the way.”

She further says, “Now, that I am on the set of Badall Pe Paon Hai since past couple of days, for me it happens very fast. I didn't have much time to prepare. But on the way I have started liking the character, she is so fun. Even my colleagues tell me, we like when you are doing this, maza aata hai tumhe dekh ke. Mere liye bohot bada complement hai. I feel very blessed that I get to here that. I just want to do my job properly. Whatever is expected from me, I should deliver that on the set so that everybody is happy, especially people who are putting so much effort.”

Tanya Abrol on Shah Rukh Khan's humility

On being asked about her learnings while acting alongside Shah Rukh in her first film that have influenced her as an actor, Tanya says, “I think every medium has its own uniqueness. If you are doing theatre, you will do it in a certain way. You can't act in cinema the same way you do on stage. Keeping that aside, it's just about your dedication towards the skill and craft. One thing that I learnt from him (Shah Rukh Khan) was when we used to read scripts, he used to be very into it. Huge star but very focused on script reading. We never felt that we were sitting next to such a big superstar. Hume laga humare saath coach Kabir hi baithe hain (We felt as if coach Kabir Khan from Chak De! India was sitting with us). So, down to earth unka attitude hai na, wahi se hume pata chal gaya tha ki ye hi sahi tarika hai (Observing his down-to-earth attitude, we understood how an actor should be on the set).”

She also points out, “If you show tantrums on the set or create problems for others around you, it doesn't go too far. Everybody I has worked with so far has been very humble. I think that is a quality of a very fine human being. First of all, one must become a good human being, other things are secondary. In this show also we work like a family and all the actors are so well-connected, so much love and we all have, lunch together. We all sit together and eat. So, that culture and environment is very positive.”