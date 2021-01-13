Beyhadh 2 would have done really well, had Jennifer Winget agreed to taking it to web, says Paras Madan
The second season of popular TV show, Beyhadh 2, was pulled off air last year amid the shutdown of all shootings and production for nearly three months. Beyhadh actor Paras Madan has now said that it would have done really well, had it not been for show's star Jennifer Winget objecting to shifting it to the digital platform.
Paras Madan told Times of India, "Talking about my show going off air in the time of crisis, well, the show perhaps didn't do well because there were too many twists and turns and the main characters were being killed. The story changed a lot. We were getting a very high viewership on the web but not on TV. Had we been on the web, Beyhadh would have done really well. However, since Jennifer refused to shoot for the serial for the web, the show couldn't survive on TV. But I am thankful that the makers paid us on time despite the crisis situation."
"I am personally in favour of a TV show going on the web if it is doing good there. Had Jennifer not objected to Beyhadh 2 going on the web, we would have done wonders with the show," he added.
Sony, which decided to take three shows off air, had said in a statement, “Isharon Isharon Mein, Beyhadh 2 and Patiala Babes are finite fiction shows and the nature and the pace of the narrative is time-bound. Given that all shoots have been stalled since March, owing to the unprecedented situation we are in, these shows couldn’t shoot their logical ends... keeping best interests of all in mind and in joint agreement with the producers, it has been decided to terminate these shows, as of now.”
Responding to the development, Ashish Chowdhry had told Hindustan Times, “This time is difficult to cope with finances. Whatever takes anybody out of the muck is a step that must be taken, but for betterment of everyone. For all you know, there will be a Beyhadh 3 soon! TV shows are a habit, which everybody is used to watching every day. That habit once broken, it will be uncertain. It’s a dicey situation for the producer.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Makar Sankranti special: TV celebs look forward to a low-key festival this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaya Prada says Dharmendra was the biggest flirt back in the day, watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shashank Vyas on diversifying: Was getting comfortable doing TV, wasn’t growing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha talks about being asexual in her viral poem. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Gopal Varma banned by artist's union for non-payment of ₹1.25 cr dues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jennifer Winget refused to shoot Beyhadh 2 for the web, says Paras Madan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya calls Sonali’s declaration of love for Aly a game 'strategy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anjum Fakih shares new pic in snug dress, blames weight gain on quarantine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Family Man 2 teaser: Frenetic search is on as Manoj Bajpayee’s Sri goes missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fan asks Jasmin Bhasin about Nikki Tamboli’s feelings for Aly Goni, see reply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kavita Kaushik slams fan who says she has lost all respect after Bigg Boss 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Vikas Gupta exits the show? Arshi Khan cries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 98: Sonali Phogat says she is in love with Aly Goni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naman Shaw feels over exposed on TV: 'I’ve been stereotyped'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arti Singh: Used this phase of Covid-19 pandemic for personal growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox