Bharti Singh battles fever, weakness after coming back from Thailand: ‘Have been crying since morning’

Comedian Bharti Singh has revealed that she has been battling a fever since returning from Bangkok, and things took an emotional turn when she broke down at the thought that she has to get a blood test done. Also read: Emotional Bharti Singh responds to backlash for visiting Thailand during Indo-Pak conflict: ‘Aap log bahut bhole ho’ Bharti Singh recently came back from Thailand.

Bharti Singh opens up about health struggle

In her latest Vlog, titled Baar Baar Fever Kyun Aa Raha Hain?, Bharti spoke about her health, admitting that she gets extremely scared when she has to get any test done.

Opening up about her health, Bharti said, “Haarsh (husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa) has called someone from my blood test. For the past few days, I have not been feeling well. Ever since I returned from Bangkok, I have been feeling very lethargic and low. Now, I am worried if I have a fever. So we are just running a blood test to see if there is something. I get very scared with all this.”

Later in the video, Bharti said that she got a fever, wondering if it was because of exertion. She even said that she is unable to stand because of her weakness.

In the video, Bharti said in Hindi, “I have been crying since morning because of the blood test, but it was important. I will also have a full body checkup soon, but I am very scared of syringes. These days, it’s very important to check your health, because I keep hearing something or the other is happening to people. I urge all of you to improve your lifestyle. I am also working on mine”.

Bharti recently returned to Mumbai from Thailand and had a harrowing experience on her flight back, which encountered severe turbulence lasting over 4 hours, leaving her terrified.

She said that she used to be a seasoned traveller, flying to countries like America and Canada without a hitch. “Now I have stopped taking shows during the rains. Ever since Gola was born, I get very scared, I don’t know why,” she added.

Bharti on her trip to Thailand

Earlier this month, Bharti got backlash for being in Thailand amid India-Pakistan tensions, with many accusing her of being on vacation as the country goes through this turmoil. Through her Vlog, she set the record straight. She said that she is in Bangkok for work.

She said, “I want to clarify to everyone I’m here for work and not for any holiday. We had a shoot for 10 days, and we had committed 3-4 months ago to this project. A lot of preparation has gone into it, and it is not professional to ditch someone at the last moment”.