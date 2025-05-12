Emotional Bharti Singh responds to backlash for visiting Thailand during Indo-Pak conflict: ‘Aap log bahut bhole ho’

Comedian Bharti Singh has been getting backlash for being in Thailand amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, with many accusing her of being on vacation as the country goes through this turmoil. Now, she has come forward to set the record straight. She said that she is in Bangkok for work. Also read: Harshvardhan Rane hits back at Mawra Hocane for her 'PR strategy' remark: So much hate in her speech In the video, Bharti is seen getting emotional while talking about the negative comments.

Bharti Singh clarifies

In her latest vlog on her YouTube channel, Bharti is seen getting emotional while addressing the harsh comments she has been receiving for being in Thailand while her family faces uncertainty in Amritsar amid rising tensions.

Bharti shared some of the hurtful comments she's been receiving, such as 'You should be ashamed for being in Thailand while your family is in Amritsar’ and 'There are tensions in the country and you're roaming around Thailand’.

She began her video by acknowledging her family's presence in Amritsar, reassuring her audience that they are safe.

“Yes, the city and the country is going through a turmoil. But my family is safe.... I have full trust in my country and the government... India is a very strong nation aur isse koi hilaa nahi sakta (nothing can shake its spirit)... When I read your comments, I don’t get angry. I just feel aap log bahot bhole ho (I sometimes think that you people are very innocent)," she added.

The comedian added that the family is safe and doing well, adding that they always respond with a smile whenever she calls them. Bharti shared, “I want to clarify to everyone I’m here for work and not for any holiday. We had a shoot for 10 days, and we had committed 3-4 months ago to this project. A lot of preparation has gone into it, and it is not professional to ditch someone at the last moment”.

Bharti breaks down

At one point in the video, Bharti breaks down, recalling the harsh comments about her not caring about her family and her country. The comedian reveals that she often gets worried reading fake news and calls her family two to three times a day.

“I do get tense and cry a lot... And the harsh comments do affect me. I can’t just ignore them because you people are a part of my family.... Once again, I want to say that I have trust in my country and my government. It is my family who is encouraging me to work amid the tough times, as the show must go on,” she added.

Bharti ended the video by urging her fans not to panic and to follow all the instructions sent out by the government.

On Sunday, the Armed Forces held a press briefing on India's ongoing Operation Sindoor and informed the country that over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during the military operation. During the briefing, the DGMO also revealed that around 35 to 40 Pakistani Army personnel were killed in artillery and small arms fire exchanges along the Line of Control between May 7 and 10. Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai, Director General Military Operations, said that a DGMO-level talk with Pakistan will be held on Monday.