Harshvardhan Rane hits back at Mawra Hocane for her 'PR strategy' remark: So much hate in her speech

Amid escalating tensions between the two countries, a heated war of words has broken out between actors Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, former co-stars in the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam. Mawra had criticised Harshvardhan's exit from Sanam Teri Kasam sequel, labelling it a "PR strategy”, prompting Harshvardhan to fire back. Also read: Fans laud Harshvardhan Rane for refusing Sanam Teri Kasam sequel with Mawra Hocane post her remarks on Operation Sindoor Harshvardhan Rane has decided to decline Sanam Teri Kasam sequel if it features Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane.

Harshvardhan Rane hits back at Mawra Hocane

The stir began when Harshvardhan announced that he would not return for Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane was involved in the sequel. His statement came in response to Mawra’s post condemning India’s successful Operation Sindoor.

That didn’t go down well with Mawra who called Harshvardhan’s exit from the sequel a “PR strategy”. She said, “Someone I expected to have basic common sense has risen from deep slumber with a PR strategy… While our nations are at war, this is what you come up with? A PR statement to get attention? What a pity!"

On Sunday, Harshvardhan used his Instagram handle to respond to Mawra. In his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “That sounded like an attempt at personal attack. Fortunately, I have tolerance to overlook such attempts - but have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation's dignity”.

“An Indian farmer would pluck out the unwanted weed from his crop its called WEEDING, the farmer doesnt need a PR team for this act, its called common sense. I simply offered to step down from Part 2. I am fully within my rights to choose not to work with individuals who label my country's actions as 'cowardly’,” he added.

Harshvardhan's Insta story.

Harshvardhan fired back at Mawra, criticising her for resorting to personal attacks. He said, “So much hate in her speech, so many personal remarks. I never mentioned her name or resorted to calling her names. Didn't attack her dignity as a woman. I intend to maintain that standard”.

What did Mawra Hocane say?

Responding to the news, Mawra took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “I don’t know whether to call this unfortunate, sad or comical…someone I expected to have basic common sense has risen from deep slumber with a PR strategy”.

She added, “Look around you, look at what’s going on! We could all hear explosions..children in my country died due to an unjustified cowardly attack, innocent lives are lost and after multiple attempts to still maintain grace and peace, a befitting response by my armed forces have caused a frenzy in your country last night. While our nations are at war, this is what you come up with, a PR statement to get attention? What a pity! I’ve always shown respect, love and gratitude for everyone I’ve worked with and I’ll continue to do so. I was offered to collaborate and I did. I’ll never spew hate like you just did”.

Mawra's Insta Story.

Mawra slammed Harshvardhan for the timing of his announcement. She shared, “Making such announcements at this volatile time, it’s both shameful and bizarre to see you so hungry and desperate. Our countries have been at WAR… two nuclear countries have been at war, this is not the time to discuss films, to mock one another, to bring each other down. Only goes to show your ignorance in such a sensitive situation, I guess it’s not just your news media that’s gone bonkers. If throwing all the respect away and using my name after nine years is getting you the headlines… you might be surrounded by the wrong team. You just DO NOT use war for your personal benefit. So many lives lost… it’s a grave situation, you’ve fallen from grace for nothing!”

She ended her statement by saying she was praying for civilians on both sides and not “immersed in the thoughts of what my next FILM should be”.

Harshvardhan’s announcement

Earlier, Harshvardhan refused to work in Sanam Teri Kasam sequel with Mawra Hocane following her remarks on Operation Sindoor.

He took to his Instagram story to share, “While I am grateful for the experience however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated. Harshvardhan Rane, 10-5-25.” This was followed by a screenshot of a report featuring Mawra’s post about Operation Sindoor, which read: “Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan… Innocent civilians have lost their lives. May Allah protect us all… may sense prevail. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo.”

Sanam Teri Kasam, written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and produced by Deepak Mukut, featured Harshvardhan and Mawra in their Hindi film debuts. The cast also included Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma, and Sudesh Berry in key roles. Though it failed to make a mark upon its initial release, the film gained popularity later and was re-released in February. It became the highest-grossing re-release, earning a worldwide gross of ₹53 crore, ₹45 crore of which came from the re-release alone.