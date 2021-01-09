IND USA
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 95: Aly Goni tells Jasmin Bhasin 'I am seeing a different Jasmin for past 3 weeks'

  • On Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, more contestants met their family members - Sonali Phogat met her daughter, Rakhi Sawant spoke to her mother and Rubina Dilaik met her sister. Viewers are saw Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin discussing a serious matter.
By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Sweta Kaushal
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:30 AM IST

Bigg Boss continued with heavy emotional doses on Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 as the family week continued and participants got to meet their family members. While Sonali Phogat met her daughter, Rakhi Sawant talked to her mother.

Sonali was seen asking her daughter if she was going wrong in the game. Later, Sonali told Aly and Rubina Dilaik that her daughter has been her strength, and they said it was evident from their conversation.

Amid these episodes, Arshi Khan continued her fight and even instigated people. When Sonali asked her to steer clear of Eijaz Khan, Arshi got angry. Sonali told her that Eijaz genuinely cares for Arshi and her instigating habits will hurt him. She added that Eijaz is going through a tough phase as he is waiting for a family member to visit him. Arshi declared she won’t talk to Eijaz at all, adding that she did not do any wrong to Eijaz.

Soon, Eijaz told Sonali that he did not want to talk to Arshi, when he overheard the former advocating for him in front of Arshi. Arshi got angry and said she wasn’t interested either. “I am not scared of you that I do not answer back, it is out of my respect for you that I do not reply in the same tone and mood as you do. And, now if you say anything more, you will be the one who'll look bad,” Eijaz told Arshi.

Eijaz Khan met his brother, Imran.
Eijaz Khan met his brother, Imran.


Sonali told Arshi that she has been "torturing" Eijaz for a few days and must stop. Even Rakhi tried her best to calm Arshi down. Arshi yelled at Rakhi, claiming that she was never rude to Eijaz. “Has he turned into a great player that he tells me how I will look? He just keeps saying these things to paint me in a negative light.

Next was Rahul Vaidya’s mother Geeta visiting the housemates. She even brought a special message from Disha Parmar. “I have a special message from Disha. You are playing wonderfully,” she told Rahul. The singer had proposed to the actor on her birthday, while he was on Bigg Boss. There has been no official word on Disha’s response but Vikas Gupta had gifted Rahul a dupatta from her and the singer’s mother has now confirmed that they will soon get married.

Talking to Rahul, his mother said that preps are on for his wedding. When he asked if a date was fixed, she answered in the affirmative, but refused to share details. “Complete the game and we will discuss this later,” she told him. She also said, “I thought they will invite us (Disha and her) together but she was not allowed.” She also thanked Aly for making her son happy all the time.

Rakhi Sawant spoke to her mother too.
Rakhi Sawant spoke to her mother too.


Eijaz was next in line to meet a family member. His brother, Imran came to visit him and Eijaz started crying the moment he saw his brother. “How is Papa? Please tell him I will explain everything when I come out,” Eijaz said even as he continued crying. His brother assured him that everyone is fine at home and he need not worry. He added that their father is also happy to watch him on the show. “Akele mat reh, sabke saath khel. Tension mat le, hans, relax kar (Play with everyone and do not stay all alone. Do not worry, keep smiling and relax),” he told Eijaz.

Later, Aly was seen telling Jasmin, “I am seeing a different person, pichle 2-3 hafte se (for past 2-3 weeks). I am not asking you to change or anything. You are your own person. I am just telling you.” Jasmin asked him if she should not respond when others say mean things to her. “You be happy, and do not fight with me, I will be fine,” she told him.

Also read: When Ranbir Kapoor requested Hollywood star Natalie Portman for a picture, but she asked him to ‘get lost’

Next, it was time for Rakhi to meet her mom. She started crying as she got to know that her mother is in the hospital. When Rakhi was told that her husband, Ritesh, is the one taking care of her mother, she said, “Give him my regards.” Rakhi’s mom said that Jasmin should know her daughter (Rakhi) does not lie, but Rakhi said, “Jane de maa, wo b teri beti hai, sabko ashirwad de(It is fine, ma. She is like your daughter as well. Give your blessings to everyone).” Rakhi also asked her mother to ask Ritesh to come in front of the world as her husband. The episode ended with Rubina’s sister Naina entering the house and the two kept crying.

