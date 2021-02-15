IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya says his bond with Nikki Tamboli always confused him
Rahul Vaidya shares a love-hate relation with Nikki Tamboli.(Colors)
Rahul Vaidya shares a love-hate relation with Nikki Tamboli.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya says his bond with Nikki Tamboli always confused him

  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got into a fight after he said Rakhi Vaidya would have been out of the game, had Jasmin Bhasin been on the show.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:29 AM IST

Singer Rahul Vaidya will be seen facing questions about proposing to his fiancee, TV actor Disha Parmar, his equation with co-contestant Nikki Tamboli and more on Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14.

The promo begins with an RJ asking Rahul, "We are talking about Disha and many people want to know this. Was your proposal to Disha Parmar genuine or was it a game strategy?"

Rahul is also asked, "Nikki gave you immunity but you were upset when you played in similar fashion)?" He then responds, "Is rishte ne mujhe bahut confuse kiya hai is ghar me, sach bata raha hoon (This relationship has confused me a lot in the house)." He also says that Rakhi Sawant and Nikki may not get to the top two.

Aly Goni also said that Rakhi does not deserve to be in the finale. Rakhi and Aly also got into a fight post this discussion. Aly is seen yelling at her, "Jasmin mere liye important hai tere se zyada (Jasmin is more important to me, than you)." He also says she has a "black heart". An angry Rakhi also tells him, "I do not see you in finale, you do not deserve to be here."

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar day 131: Eijaz Khan voted out, Devoleena walks out

Asked about the person who hurt her the most, Rakhi named Rubina Dilaik, adding that she said "such dirty words I do not want to even repeat."

Rubina was also asked to mention an incident which she wished had not happened. Naming the panchayat task, Rubina claimed that it was during the task that she got to see Jasmin Bhasin in a way she never expected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul vaidya bigg boss 14 promo bigg boss 14

Related Stories

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was playing proxy for Eijaz Khan(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee was playing proxy for Eijaz Khan(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar day 131: Eijaz Khan voted out, Devoleena walks out

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:25 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 131: Salman Khan welcomes Disha Parmar inside the house and she accepts Rahul vaidya's proposal.
READ FULL STORY
The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is out.
The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is out.
hollywood

Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer teases faceoff between Batman and Joker

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Zack Snyder dropped the trailer for his upcoming Justice League on Valentine's Day. The action-packed clip teased an intense faceoff between Batman and Joker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya shares a love-hate relation with Nikki Tamboli.(Colors)
Rahul Vaidya shares a love-hate relation with Nikki Tamboli.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya says his bond with Nikki always confused him

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:29 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got into a fight after he said Rakhi Vaidya would have been out of the game, had Jasmin Bhasin been on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee was playing proxy for Eijaz Khan(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee was playing proxy for Eijaz Khan(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar day 131: Eijaz Khan voted out, Devoleena walks out

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:25 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 131: Salman Khan welcomes Disha Parmar inside the house and she accepts Rahul vaidya's proposal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant's supporter.
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant's supporter.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi’s brother says Vindu is 'playing his own game'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh feels that Vindu Dara Singh is the wrong choice to support her on Bigg Boss 14. Rakesh said that Vindu is 'demotivating' Rakhi and 'playing his own game'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karanvir Bohra with his baby girl, Gia Vanessa Snow.
Karanvir Bohra with his baby girl, Gia Vanessa Snow.
tv

Karanvir Bohra reveals newborn daughter Gia Vanessa Snow’s face, name meaning

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu introduced their 'new Valentine' -- daughter Gia Vanessa Snow -- on Instagram. Karanvir also revealed the beautiful meaning behind her name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 with his wife Rubina Dilaik.
Abhinav Shukla was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 with his wife Rubina Dilaik.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav answers if he and Rubina were 'targeted' by Salman Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla opened up about his and Rubina Dilaik's behaviour often being criticised by Salman Khan during the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla said that he is willing to forget Rakhi Sawan't behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house but not forgive her.
Abhinav Shukla said that he is willing to forget Rakhi Sawan't behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house but not forgive her.
tv

Abhinav Shukla rules out being friends with Rakhi Sawant after Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Abhinav Shukla said that he should have drawn a line with Rakhi Sawant earlier and ruled out the possibility of being friends with her after Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have chosen a lovely name for their son.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have chosen a lovely name for their son.
tv

Nakuul-Jankee reveal newborn son's name and the beautiful meaning behind it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh have chosen a beautiful name for their newborn son. The couple became parents on February 3.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ever since he entered,. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has alleged that instead of supporting her, Paras Chhabra supports Rubina Dilaik. (Colors)
Ever since he entered,. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has alleged that instead of supporting her, Paras Chhabra supports Rubina Dilaik. (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Is Devoleena out of the house? TV actor slams Paras on Twitter

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee has slammed Paras Chhabra and thanked Rashami Desai on Twitter, expressing her desire to meet the Bigg Boss 13 contestant soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan cried when Jasmin Bhasin was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Salman Khan cried when Jasmin Bhasin was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: What Jasmin has to say when asked why she made Salman cry

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: A young dancer asks Jasmin Bhasin why she made host Salman Khan cry when she was voted out of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan jokes about his own raise for hosting Bigg Boss.(Colors)
Salman Khan jokes about his own raise for hosting Bigg Boss.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman will return for next season if he gets a '15% raise'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Days ahead of the season finale, Salman Khan confirms he will return for the next season, revealing his one condition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan took Vindu Dara Singh to task and told him that Devoleena Bhattacharjee was a better supporter for Rakhi Sawant than him.(Colors)
Salman Khan took Vindu Dara Singh to task and told him that Devoleena Bhattacharjee was a better supporter for Rakhi Sawant than him.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 130: Salman scolds Vindu, Paras says he won't support Devoleena

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:27 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 130: Salman Khan was upset with scolds Vindu Dara Singh for demotivating Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy with their son.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy with their son.
tv

Anita Hassanandani shares first pic with son: ‘And just like that we were three'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani shared the first photo with her son on Instagram. She and her husband, Rohit Reddy, welcomed the little one on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Parmar will be seen accepting Rahul Vaidya's proposal on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Disha Parmar will be seen accepting Rahul Vaidya's proposal on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
tv

Disha Parmar enters Bigg Boss 14 house, responds to Rahul Vaidya's proposal

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 14 house on Valentine's Day special episode and responding to his wedding proposal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav says all is fine with Rubina now: 'There’s no divorce happening'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Actor Abhinav Shukla, who is the latest contestant to leave the Bigg Boss 14 house, has said that he and his wife Rubina Dilaik are in a much better space now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman scolds Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14 (Colors)
Salman scolds Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14 (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:19 AM IST
In the promo for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin Bhasin, and Rahul Vaidya for criticizing Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP