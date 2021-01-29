IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant pulls drawstring of Abhinav Shukla's pajamas, angry Rubina Dilaik warns her
Rakhi Sawant pulled Abhinav Shukla's pajama drawstring while teasing him.
Rakhi Sawant pulled Abhinav Shukla's pajama drawstring while teasing him.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant pulls drawstring of Abhinav Shukla's pajamas, angry Rubina Dilaik warns her

Rakhi Sawant refused to stop flirting with Abhinav Shukla and told his wife Rubina Dilaik that he would be her husband at home but he was a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 house.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:29 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant seemed to be hovering around the danger mark while serving entertainment on Bigg Boss 14. Her flirting with co-contestant Abhinav Shukla seems to have reached an all new high as she pulled the drawstring of his pajamas, leaving him and his wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik in shock.

Rakhi has refused to mend her ways despite objections from Rubina. The new promo for the Friday episode opened with Rakhi singing a twisted version of Kabutar Ja Ja for Abhinav. In the next scene, Abhinav is standing by the pool when Rakhi pulled his drawstring.


A furious Rubina looked at her in shock and warned her, "Rakhi, stay within your limits. If you do not respect my husband, I will be the first one to face you." Rakhi reefuses to budge and replies, "Aapke husband aapke ghar pe honge, humare yaha to contestant hain (Abhinav would be your husband at home, but here he is a contestant)."

As Rubina made a ruckus over her latest act of teasing Abhinav, claiming that Rakhi doesn't know her limits, she responded, "Who are you to tell me my limits, you can not stop me baby. I am in love with Abhinav. Jisko jalna hai jale (whosoever is jealous, can continue to feel jealous)."

As the two women get into a major on confrontation with Rubina asking Rakhi to not go beyond a point in the name of entertainment, Rakhi said she will continue to tease Abhinav. But Rubina retorted, "There is a big difference between teasing and badtameezi (mannerless)."

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's mother responds to his claims that she wants his property

Recently, Rakhi had written 'I love Abhinav' with lipstick all over her body and remained in same state throughout the day. This has not gone down well his wife Rubina, who continues to have regular fights with her over the same.

(Follow @htshowbiz for more)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rubina dilak abhinav shukla rakhi sawant bigg boss 14

Related Stories

Suhana Khan with her friends - Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda.
Suhana Khan with her friends - Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda.
bollywood

Suhana Khan's latest picture gets love from Shanaya Kapoor, see her response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor had an exchange of notes on Instagram after Shah Rukh Khan's daughter shared a new photo. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra took on several hot sauces during the interview.
Priyanka Chopra took on several hot sauces during the interview.
bollywood

Priyanka says fans' love for Barfi makes her happiest: 'I didn't win any awards'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has recommended the Indian dishes one can find abroad, her jetlag hack that works and her favourite varieties of pickles.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Rakhi Sawant pulled Abhinav Shukla's pajama drawstring while teasing him.
Rakhi Sawant pulled Abhinav Shukla's pajama drawstring while teasing him.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi pulls drawstring of Abhinav's pajamas, leaves Rubina shocked

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant refused to stop flirting with Abhinav Shukla and told his wife Rubina Dilaik that he would be her husband at home but he was a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In happier times, Vikas and his mother Sharda Gupta.(Colors)
In happier times, Vikas and his mother Sharda Gupta.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas' mother responds to his claims that she wants his property

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's mother has said she wants to meet her son, adding that she would like him 'to forget everything and move on happily in life'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are back together again.(Colors)
Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are back together again.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 114: Arshi fights with Nikki, Rahul, Aly

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 114: Rahul Vaidya fought with Nikki Tamboli and soon reconciled with her. On the other hand, Arshi Khan locked horns with Rahul and Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli fight on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli fight on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Nikki Tamboli's mother defends her for bringing up Devoleena's MeToo comments

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Nikki Tamboli's mother has defended her for bringing up Devoleena Bhattacharjee's MeToo comment against Sidharth Shukla on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After being kicked out of Bigg Boss 14 for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, Vikas Gupta re-entered the show.
After being kicked out of Bigg Boss 14 for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, Vikas Gupta re-entered the show.
tv

Vikas Gupta's mother denies having personal conversation with Arshi Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta's mother has denied having any personal conversation with Arshi Khan, who had claimed on the show that the two had talked before she entered the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second baby.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second baby.
tv

Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting second baby

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, are expecting their second child, he confirmed in a tweet on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Pavita Punia promises she and Eijaz Khan will give some 'good news' soon

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Claiming that staying apart has made them realise each other's importance in their lives, Pavitra Punia promises her fans that she and Eijaz Khan will have some 'good news' soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pamela Anderson is best known for starring in television hit Baywatch.
Pamela Anderson is best known for starring in television hit Baywatch.
tv

Pamela Anderson gets married for sixth time, ties knot with her bodyguard

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Former actor Pamela Anderson has gotten married to her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. The two tied the knot on Christmas Eve last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee admits she has a boyfriend.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee admits she has a boyfriend.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi wants to play Cupid, Devoleena reveals she has a boyfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: When Rakhi Sawant tried to play Cupid for Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya, the TV star revealed she has a boyfriend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan responded to the comments made by Paras Chhabra against Pavitra Punia.
Eijaz Khan responded to the comments made by Paras Chhabra against Pavitra Punia.
tv

Eijaz Khan on Paras Chhabra’s comments on Pavitra Punia: ‘All of us have a past'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Eijaz Khan opened up about the negative comments made about his ladylove Pavitra Punia by her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra. Paras had accused Pavitra of hiding her marriage from him when they were in a relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina, Abhinav plan on ruining Rakhi's game

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla try their best to ruin Rakhi Sawant's game while the latter threatens him that she will make his life miserable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik had to fall into the swimming pool a few times.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik had to fall into the swimming pool a few times.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik keeps falling into swimming pool, here's why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik felt clearly unwell after she had to fall into the swimming pool a few times, the latest promo showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas and Rubina during a fight.(Colors)
Vikas and Rubina during a fight.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 113: Vikas fights with Arshi, Rubina and Nikki

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 113: Vikas was seen locking horns with one and all. Meanwhile, Rubina claimed Devoleena did not appreciate Vikas kissing her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hiten Tejwani was refusing other projects, because shooting a daily meant no time to spare.
Hiten Tejwani was refusing other projects, because shooting a daily meant no time to spare.
tv

Hiten Tejwani on TV show ending abruptly: My reputation won’t be harmed

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Television is unpredictable and every actor who works on the medium knows that but this month, Hiten Tejwani had a bitter realisation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ekta Kapoor with her son Ravie.
Ekta Kapoor with her son Ravie.
tv

Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie a happy birthday with sweet Instagram post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Ekta Kapoor penned a sweet note for her son, Ravie, on his second birthday. She welcomed him via surrogacy in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP