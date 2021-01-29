Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant pulls drawstring of Abhinav Shukla's pajamas, angry Rubina Dilaik warns her
Rakhi Sawant seemed to be hovering around the danger mark while serving entertainment on Bigg Boss 14. Her flirting with co-contestant Abhinav Shukla seems to have reached an all new high as she pulled the drawstring of his pajamas, leaving him and his wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik in shock.
Rakhi has refused to mend her ways despite objections from Rubina. The new promo for the Friday episode opened with Rakhi singing a twisted version of Kabutar Ja Ja for Abhinav. In the next scene, Abhinav is standing by the pool when Rakhi pulled his drawstring.
A furious Rubina looked at her in shock and warned her, "Rakhi, stay within your limits. If you do not respect my husband, I will be the first one to face you." Rakhi reefuses to budge and replies, "Aapke husband aapke ghar pe honge, humare yaha to contestant hain (Abhinav would be your husband at home, but here he is a contestant)."
As Rubina made a ruckus over her latest act of teasing Abhinav, claiming that Rakhi doesn't know her limits, she responded, "Who are you to tell me my limits, you can not stop me baby. I am in love with Abhinav. Jisko jalna hai jale (whosoever is jealous, can continue to feel jealous)."
As the two women get into a major on confrontation with Rubina asking Rakhi to not go beyond a point in the name of entertainment, Rakhi said she will continue to tease Abhinav. But Rubina retorted, "There is a big difference between teasing and badtameezi (mannerless)."
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's mother responds to his claims that she wants his property
Recently, Rakhi had written 'I love Abhinav' with lipstick all over her body and remained in same state throughout the day. This has not gone down well his wife Rubina, who continues to have regular fights with her over the same.
