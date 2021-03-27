Bigg Boss 14's Rakhi Sawant talks about staying fit and slim, asks: 'Do I look like a 16-year-old?'

Bigg Boss 14's Rakhi Sawant has said she is 37, but asked paps if she looked like a 16 year old in a new video that has surfaced online. She was spotted outside a gym in Andheri, Mumbai, where she talked about the importance of staying slim and fit.

She was talking to media persons in Mumbai when she said that she was 37. She was discussing the surge in Covid-19 cases, and how she felt vaccination drive must now include people around the age of 30-35 as well. "I got to know only yesterday that the vaccination drive is for people above the age of 45. Where should people like me, all of 36, go?" she asked and a reporter said in astonishment, "Are you 36?"

Rakhi was then flattered with the media telling her that she looks way younger and told them, "Do I look like I am 16? I am 37, by the way." When the reporters told her that she does not look like 36, she asked, "Do I look older?"

She then added, "I am 37, why should I hide my age? I would have looked younger if I was not this fat. But, how can I help? I have had too many paranthas."

Asked why she wanted to slim down, Rakhi said, "Everyone must stay slim, Rakhi always remains in news. That is also essential as people have a very short memory. Staying fit, hot and slim is essential, and you also need to continue working in the industry. You also need to do social work. I do all of this."

"You also need to gym, we are witnessing another surge in coronavirus cases. I heard 500 buildings were sealed around this place." She also requested vaccination for people in their 30s.

Rakhi most recently appeared in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14. She entered the show in December as a challenger and walked out during the finale last month, when offered to do so, taking some money instead of trying her luck for the winner's trophy. She has already begun work on her upcoming debut web series.

