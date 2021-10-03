Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara searches for him at home, watch video

Jay Bhanushali entered Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15 Saturday evening and his daughter Tara is already missing him. Salman Khan introduced Jay as the first contestant during the show premiere on Saturday.

A video has now surfaced and it shows Tara Jay Bhanushali searching for her papa around the house. Tara starts by calling out to her father, “Papa, papa,” and adds, “Nahi hai papa (Papa is not here),” when she can't find him. Her mom, Mahhi Vij asks “where is papa” but is compelled to stop Tara as she is about to take the staircase, searching for Jay.

Mahhi then tells her two-year-old daughter, “Papa is not here. Remember, you watched him on TV yesterday?” Tara then says that she wants Papa but Mahhi says, “Papa nahi milega abhi, nahi aega (Papa won't come right now).”

Late on Saturday, Mahhi had shared a short clip on her Instagram Stories as they watched Jay's entry on Bigg Boss 15 premiere. Tara could also be seen keenly watching the TV.

Ahead of his entry, Jay had talked about his separation anxiety and how he will miss doing stuff for his daughter. “I still cannot believe this is happening. This has been the toughest decision in the longest time. I think the last time I cried must be when I was about 15 and here I am getting emotional today. Whenever I would see someone get emotional and cry, I would laugh it off but today, I realise the wave that comes in at times. I'm very close to my daughter and I will miss taking her to the park, sleeping next to her and just everything we do everyday,” he said in a press statement.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15 premiere highlights: Salman Khan introduces participants, Ranveer Singh to join on Sunday

He added, “I have a very strong support system & a very pivotal reason to be a part of this show & that would be my daughter. I'd wake up everyday in the house & think of her & remember why I came to Bigg Boss in the first place. But that also becomes my biggest weakness because I wonder how will I ever survive for 105 days without her. I think I wasn't ready to go this year but Mahhi has had an intuitive feeling that I must enter this year. I hope I can survive this without my daughter, she's the only person who can make me go weak. I don't think anything else has that kind of effect on me."