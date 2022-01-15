Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan slams Tejasswi Prakash for complaining about Colors, asks her to 'shut up'

On Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, the Bollywood star will be seen reprimanding Tejasswi Prakash for her constant complaints against the channel, Colors. She has been claiming that the ongoing reality show is ‘biased’ towards her co-contestant Shamita Shetty. In a promotional video aired after Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman was seen scolding Tejasswi.

The video began with a voice-over saying that Salman will scold Tejasswi on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for her complaints through this week. Salman first chided Tejasswi and asked, "Tejasswi, why do you always have just one problem - that the entire world is against you? You keep talking ill about the channel. Each complaint of yours against the channel is being shown. That is like biting the hand that feeds you, who does that? You do not even respect Karan Kundrra. Why are you playing this sympathy card?"

Tejasswi then told him, "I do not want sympathy," and an angry Salman yelled back, "Shut up Tejasswi." The promo also showed a montage of videos that had Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty joking around Tejasswi's allegations that Shamita is interested in Karan.

In the video, the contestants are also seen getting their tests done. The video does not reveal the reason behind it. The narrator of Bigg Boss, Vijay Vikram Singh, who has been recording for the show from his home studio, recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier this week, Tejasswi had pointed out on the show that Shamita's Bigg Boss OTT friends were called inside this house, her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat and brother Rajiv Adatia came to the show and she also got a chance to speak to her family. She added that got a break from the show, and always got superior treatment.

