Bigg Boss: Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita Shetty aunty, says 'It's not Raqesh Bapat' as she gives Karan Kundrra massage

Tejasswi Prakash will be seen getting into yet another fight with Shamita Shetty on Tuesday's Bigg Boss 15 episode. During a task, Shamita and Tejasswi will be seen turning into hotel staff one by one and criticising each other. Tejasswi will also be seen calling Shamita an aunty, leaving her furious.

For one of the tasks, the Bigg Boss will be transformed into BB hotel. The contestants will be divided into staff and guests. Both Shamita and Tejasswi will play the hotel staff for the task. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, will be seen as a guest in the BB Hotel.

Karan will first ask Tejasswi for a massage and will even be seen telling her, "Aisi kaunsi hotel staff hoti hai, yeh bakwaas massage kar rahi hai (What kind of hotel staff is this one? She is giving such a useless massage." Soon, Shamita will be seen giving a massage to Karan and Tejasswi will be seen cracking a joke: "It is Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi itna seriously nahi liya tha (Before this, you never took your task so seriously)”. Shamita will be seen defending herself and saying that it was just a massage.

Tejasswi will later be heard commenting on Shamita with, ‘Lo aunty chadh gayi us pe bhi (Aunty is after him as well).’ Shamita will be seen getting angry at the remark and respond with, “It’s a task and you have no business calling me an aunty.” She also

In another promotional video shared on Instagram, Tejasswi and Karan are seen fighting with each other over her insecurities regarding his equation with Shamita. Tejasswi is seen telling Karan, “Things I do not notice, things you slyly do…I do not know whom to blame.” Both abuse each other and their words are muted before Karan gets up angrily and pushes the bench that they were sitting on.

Later, Karan is seen discussing the problem with Nishant and saying, “I have no clue, what did I do? What did I write on her (Shamita's) t-shirt. She (Tejasswi) is angry and is blaming me. I wonder what she thinks of me and Shamita.”

On Monday's episode of the show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale were evicted from the show hosted by Salman Khan. The Bigg Boss 15 finale is scheduled to be held over the coming weekend.

