Bigg Boss 18 evicted contestant Hema Sharma says she regrets marrying twice: 'Don't want to make those mistakes anymore'

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Hema Sharma recently got evicted after her 15-day stint on the show. The social media influencer recently shared about her regrets in her personal life. In an interview with The Indian Express, Hema shared her views on getting married twice. (Also read: Bigg Boss talks about his wife with Shrutika Arjun in rare personal moment, learns to speak Tamil. Watch cute video) Hema Sharma, who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss, spoke about her regrets in her personal life.

Hema Sharma on regretting her mistakes

Hema, while speaking about herself stated that, “I am a self-made woman, who has no filmy background or a godfather. I am very stubborn, I look beautiful, but I am not a very nice person. I listen to my heart, I have seen lots of ups and downs in my personal life, but I never stopped. I have single-handedly worked hard, especially in the last year.”

She further said, “I am very self-reliant, if you taunt me, I won’t accept it. I have seen lots of difficulties in my life. I have gone against my family and made some wrong decisions, and mistakes. I accept those and I don’t want anyone to make those mistakes. I married twice and I shouldn’t have gotten into both marriages, so I see that as a big mistake. I chose the wrong people.”

Hema Sharma's Bigg Boss 18 stint

Hema is known for her humourous social media content. She has been creating comedic sketches in which she herself appears as Viral Bhabhi that gave her huge popularity. Hema faced a lot of challenges on the reality show from the very beginning. On the premiere night of Bigg Boss 18 she had a clash with co-contestant Tajinder Singh Bagga. Both of them were then shifted to a makeshift jail as part of an introductory task.

About Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18 is hosted by Salman Khan. The show also features Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Chahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen Khan. The reality series airs on Colors at 10 PM. It is also available for streaming on JioCinema.