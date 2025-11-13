Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari’s mid-week eviction leaves fans stunned, call it ‘the most rigged season’

The race to the Bigg Boss 19 finale is heating up, and the competition just took a shocking turn. In a surprise mid-week eviction, Mridul Tiwari was shown the exit after receiving the least number of live audience votes. The unexpected move has left fans stunned, with many feeling he was not fit for the show, known for its high-voltage drama and constant clashes. On Wednesday, Mridul Tiwari got eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19.

Mridul Tiwari gets eliminated

On Wednesday, Mridul got eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted show. Mridul’s eviction took place through live audience voting. As part of the captaincy task, a group of people entered the Bigg Boss 19 house and participated in the process.

After the contestants campaigned for themselves, a secret ballot was held. Gaurav Khanna and Shehbaz Badesha secured the highest number of votes, emerging as captaincy contenders, while Mridul received the least votes, leading to his exit from the show.

The remaining housemates, including Gaurav Khanna and Shehbaz, grew emotional as Mridul left the house. Several contestants hugged him tightly, bidding him a heartfelt goodbye.

During the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 19, it was revealed that YouTuber Mridul Tiwari defeated Shehbaz Badesha in Fans Ka Faisla to enter the show. The entry was chosen via a vote of fans over the weeks preceding the premiere. Later, Shehbaz joined the show as a wildcard contestant.

Internet reacts

Social media went into a frenzy after Mridul’s sudden mid-week eviction. Several shocked fans took to various platforms to voice their disappointment, calling his exit unexpected.

Many shared emotional messages, praising Mridul for playing the game with dignity and honesty. Some even said the show had lost its most genuine contestant.

One comment read, “Mridul Tiwari’s eviction was truly emotional. He was one of the most genuine and nicest people inside the house. Almost everyone hugged him, with tears in their eyes. Even while leaving, he said sorry to Farrhana & Kunickaa, who had said so much to him, yet he... Also he took their blessings. Pure soul, no unnecessary fights, bashed every weekend yet stood by his morals till the end.”

“Mridul Tiwari this show is not for you brother, you are too good to be in this house. Have a great life ahead its just a beginning for you,” another wrote, with one mentioning, “Mridul Tiwari’s fans believe his journey was just beginning. The show missed out on a star. NO MRIDUL NO BIGGBOSS.”

“From Day 1, Mridul showed the world that kindness isn’t weakness it’s strength in its most beautiful form. What a gem of a person! 🌟 NO MRIDUL NO BIGGBOSS,” one wrote. One shared, “Mridul Tiwari's Eviction is Totally Heartbreak.”

“Mridul was a genuine, loyal, and sincere player. If the eviction had happened based on the power of voting, he would have remained in the house. This is an unfair eviction that only shows the makers' favoritism,” one shared. Another wrote, “A Man so genuine and kind that almost everyone had tears in their eyes... No matter how rigged the Game is True Gems are always present.”

One mentioned, “I do feel bad for him”, with one stating, “So bloody unfair”. Another disappointed social media user wrote, “This is the most rigged season of bigboss; the old bigboss seasons were truly authentic.”

About Bigg Boss 19

Their exit has now left the house with Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More. The finale of Bigg Boss 19 will reportedly be held on December 7. The show airs on JioCinema at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.