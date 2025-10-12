Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan denies being biased towards Amaal Mallik: ‘Maine itni extreme baatien boli hain inko’

This Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 brought a major twist as Salman Khan praised Abhishek Bajaj and pulled up Tanya Mittal, something the audience had been waiting for a long time. Since the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman had been facing backlash for being biased towards Amaal Mallik and for ‘setting the wrong narrative’ against Abhishek. However, this time, the superstar defended himself. Salman Khan reacts to allegations of being biased towards Amaal Mallik in Bigg Boss 19.

Salman Khan defends himself against allegations of being biased

While interacting with the housemates, Salman asked everyone who, according to them, had been bashed the most in the house so far. The housemates named Amaal. Salman agreed and said, “Initially inhone harkate bhi kuch aisi hi ki thi, uske baad sabse zayada baje hain yeh hi. Sone pe baje hai, language pe baje hain aur last to last weekend bhi baje the, bade paymaine par. Toh bahar yeh sab nahi dikhta kabhi kabhi (Initially, his behaviour was indeed questionable, and since then, he’s been bashed the most, for sleeping, for his language, and even during the previous weekend on a large scale. Sometimes, all of this isn’t visible outside.)

He went on to add, “Amaal ke case mein, main Amaal ko pehle se jaanta hoon aur Amaal se maine itni extreme baatien boli hai jo maine aaj tak ke Bigg Boss mein kabhi nahi boli (In Amaal’s case, I’ve known him for a long time, and I’ve said things to him that I’ve never said to any contestant in Bigg Boss before). But there are some people outside who think I have been very partial with Amaal. Have I been? I have known Kunickaa also, we have worked together a lot but when she was going wrong, I told her. That’s what I have come here for. I am not bajoing (bashing), I am correcting you."

After this, Salman also praised Abhishek and Ashnoor for bringing a solution and cooking for the entire house after Neelam Giri refused to cook due to being hurt by Gaurav Khanna’s remarks during a task. He also warned Shehbaz Badesha for crossing the line with his jokes.

What happened last Weekend Ka Vaar

Last week, Salman bashed Abhishek for getting aggressive during a task and charging at Amaal. He further gave Amaal a clean chit. However, viewers were infuriated, as it was Amaal who had first provoked Abhishek and later bumped his head into him, escalating the fight. Salman taking Amaal’s side didn’t sit well with the audience. But it seems this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman redeemed himself by appreciating Abhishek’s efforts.

This week, Neelam Giri, Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur have been nominated for eviction. While several media reports suggest that Zeishan will be evicted, Salman will reveal the contestant’s name in tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar. The show is available to watch on JioCinema at 9 p.m. and on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.