Bigg Boss 19 trailer: Salman Khan introduces new theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’, promises drama with democratic twist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns with a brand-new season of one of Indian television’s most popular reality shows — Bigg Boss. The trailer for Season 19 teases a fresh twist with the theme of ‘democracy’. In the video, Salman offers a glimpse into what’s new this time around. Salman Khan reveals the theme of Bigg Boss 19 in the trailer video.

Salman Khan introduces the new theme of Bigg Boss 19

On Thursday, JioHotstar shared the trailer of Bigg Boss Season 19, which showed Salman Khan dressed as a politician. Set against the dramatic backdrop of a Parliament-inspired Bigg Boss house, the new theme, ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’, introduces a seismic shift in power. In the video, Salman revealed that the housemates will have the authority to make decisions big and small, turning the house into a battleground of public sentiment.

He is heard saying in the video in Hindi, "Aisa pehli baar hua 18-19 saalon mein (This has happened for the first time in 18–19 years). This time, Bigg Boss won’t be about crazy drama, but about democracy. Every small and big decision will be in the hands of the housemates. So housemates, do whatever you want to do, man — but be ready for the consequences and the public, because this time in Bigg Boss, it's the Gharwaalon ki Sarkaar (housemates' government)."

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss season 19

As Salman returns as the host, he shared his excitement about the show and said in a statement, "Bigg Boss' every season is different, but this time, the tables have turned. ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ ka matlab hai power unke haath mein aur jab power milti hai, toh asli chehre saamne aate hain. Is baar contestants ko apne decisions lene ka poora haq diya gaya hai, par har decision ke saath ek consequence bhi aata hai. Main hamesha kehta hoon, tameez se khelo, par yeh log tameez chhod ke drama le aate hain (Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar means the power is in their hands, and when people get power, their true faces are revealed. This time, the contestants have been given full authority to make their own decisions, but every decision comes with a consequence. I always say, play with dignity, but these people leave dignity behind and bring in drama). This season, they’ll try to run the house their way, but when things go out of control, you know who’s coming back to set the record straight!”

About Bigg Boss 19

The makers of the show have not yet revealed the contestants’ list. However, Priyanka Jagga, who was earlier a contestant in Bigg Boss 10 and was ousted from the show after a heated argument with Salman, has claimed that she is coming back this season. According to a report by Screen, celebrities said to be a part of the show include Ram Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija, and Dheeraj Dhoopar, among others. The show will start streaming from August 24 on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors at 10:30 pm.