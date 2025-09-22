Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar review: Salman Khan’s selective bashing, ego boost for Amaal, Shehbaz make it a snoozefest

Since the very first Weekend Ka Vaar, it’s been evident that Salman Khan has a clear bias towards Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, and anyone in their circle. Contestants aligned with them seem to be spared from criticism, while anyone opposing them faces the full brunt. This week, Salman once again proved his partiality, turning the Weekend Ka Vaar into a snoozefest that made me long for Farah Khan’s fiery hosting. Salman Khan praises Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha's friendship in Bigg Boss 19.

Salman Khan's selective bashing

The episode began with a task where housemates had to pick the contestant who wasn’t playing on the front foot and didn’t deserve to be on Bigg Boss’ thumbnail. Most chose Gaurav Khanna. Salman went on to bash Gaurav for being barely visible on the show, even comparing him to furniture—a comment that felt unnecessary. While Gaurav may not be physically active in tasks, he consistently contributes strategies and perspectives, making him far from “invisible.” Meanwhile, Zeishaan, who appeared even less, was praised by Salman for “taking the right stand,” highlighting the selective criticism at play.

The second Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman targeting Ashnoor for trying to play fair; she didn’t nominate her friend Abhishek Bajaj to save him from eviction. He also accused her of trying to take credit away from Abhishek for winning the captaincy task and questioned the authenticity of their friendship. Awez Darbar was also called out for backbiting about Abhishek while claiming friendship. This felt like a deliberate attempt to fracture their group and end the opposition against Amaal, Zeishaan, and Shehbaz.

Salman Khan praising Shehbaz and Amaal

The bias continued with Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Mallik’s childish prank, where they hid Baseer and Abhishek’s clothes and basic ration items, leaving housemates to eat unsalted meals. While the prank itself was petty and made the episode dull, Salman found it amusing. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, he praised Shehbaz for being more visible in two weeks than other contestants in four, and even gave Shehbaz and Amaal’s friendship as a model for Awez and Ashnoor.

The irony is hard to miss. Shehbaz flipped alliances quickly, flipping toward the group with power, while Amaal consistently backbites and presents himself as superior. Tanya Mittal, who physically hit Nehal Chudasama and made shocking remarks like “We kill such people and throw them in the Chambal river,” was not called out at all. Compared to Ashnoor’s so-called “betrayal,” Tanya’s actions were far worse, yet ignored.

Farah Khan better host than Salman Khan

Salman’s selective bashing underscored his clear favouritism toward Amaal and his circle. Amaal should have been exposed for exploiting friendships while elevating himself, and Shehbaz should have been reprimanded for creating fake content. But instead, they received praise, ensuring the cycle continues. Last week, Farah Khan hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar and delivered the most fiery, unbiased episode of the season, calling out everyone who went wrong. This week’s edition only reinforced the thought that Farah’s presence as host would have made for a far more engaging episode than Salman’s biased, snooze-worthy approach.