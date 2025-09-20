Aryan Khan told Lakshya to base his The Ba***ds of Bollywood role on Shah Rukh, Salman Khan: 'Their aura was different'

First-time filmmaker Aryan Khan is basking in the success of his new web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show is an irreverent satire on the Hindi film industry, taking potshots at everyone from actors and producers to journalists. The show's lead—Lakshya—plays an up-and-coming actor named Aasmaan Singh. The actor told Hindustan Times that he studied the mannerisms and attitude of a '90s Bollywood star to prepare for his role. Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Lakshya on similarities with Aasmaan

In an exclusive conversation before the show's release, Lakshya told us that he recognised a lot of similarities between him and his character, particularly his forthright nature. "When I read the script, I realised this is me, or this is what I used to be. With time, we become more correct due to the society. We tell ourselves to be the straight guy in interviews," said Lakshya.

Then he spoke about his references for his role. "My reference point for the character was Shah Rukh sir, and all the 'boys' from the 90s: Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan. Their vibe and the aura was different," said Lakshya.

‘Aryan told me to watch SRK, Salman’

Talking about his discussions for the character with director Aryan, Lakshya added, "When I spoke to Aryan, he told me to watch how Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan used to talk. All these guys were not rude or arrogant but themselves. I watched so many interviews of Shah Rukh sir, including the one where he said, 'I am not here to rule, I am here to compete.' That takes a lot of self belief to say that. You can't learn that, but are born with it. I think all of us have that somewhere, but society is such that if I say all that, people will say you are arrogant."

The actor called the experience of working on The Ba***ds of Bollywood transformative. "This show has taught me to be myself," he said.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood also stars Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles, apart from cameos by Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, among others. The show is streaming on Netflix.