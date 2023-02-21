Catch a glimpse of America's Got Talent finalists' performances

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars is in the final stretch, and Monday night’s episode featured the Finale Performances from all 11 finalists. Former “Got Talent” contestants from America and across the global franchises have been competing for six weeks in an audition showdown to determine which acts would advance to the finale night. In this new spin-off series, five of the acts advanced as Golden Buzzer picks from the judges, and the other six were chosen by a select group of superfans from across the country. The decision of who is named the ultimate champion is all up to the superfans. Let’s dive into the highlights of episode 8 of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.

The Ultimate Bragging Rights

Ahead of the performances, Simon Cowell revealed that there was no cash prize for the winner, unlike in regular seasons. Instead, the winner will be named “the best of the best,” and it will be for the ultimate bragging rights. The judges would no longer hold any power, and the decision of the ultimate champion is entirely in the hands of superfans.

Detroit Youth Choir Opened the Show with a Banging Performance

The show began with a spectacular performance by the Detroit Youth Choir, who put their own spin on the Panic! At the Disco hit "Hey Look Ma, I Made It" and added some original flair. Their electrifying energy caught the attention of judge Heidi Klum, who proclaimed them the best choir she had ever seen and declared that they had turned the room into "the biggest party." Howie Mandel praised their ability to get the audience clapping and dancing, singling out two exceptional solos. Simon Cowell echoed Heidi's sentiments, expressing his admiration for the choir and even suggesting that they should be booked to perform at the Super Bowl.

Ana-Maria Mărgean's Impeccable Rendition

Ana-Maria Mărgean, a skilled ventriloquist, mesmerized the audience with a rendition of "I Put a Spell on You" performed with her puppet, Mrs Know-It-All. Heidi Klum was in awe and hailed the performance as "impeccable." Howie Mandel drew comparisons to Ariana Grande and applauded Ana-Maria's ability to captivate an English-speaking audience in America, despite being a non-native English speaker from Romania. Simon Cowell noted that the performance kept improving and identified a significant market for someone with Ana-Maria's talent.

Power Duo Was Fantastic and Beautiful to Watch

The talented married couple, Power Duo, wowed the audience with their acrobatic dance routine. Heidi Klum praised their performance, describing it as fantastic and beautiful to watch, and asked if they had become emotional during the dance. The couple confirmed that they had shed some tears due to the powerful and moving experience. Howie Mandel noted how effortless they made their difficult moves appear. Simon Cowell agreed, stating that their performance was even better than their previous ones, and they successfully rose to the occasion of the high-pressure night.

Tom Ball Gave a Powerful and Moving Performance

Tom Ball delivered a powerful and emotional performance of the Radiohead hit "Creep." As the audience rose to their feet, Howie Mandel remarked to the other judges that it was a surprise. He later praised Tom for surpassing their expectations after receiving the Golden Buzzer. Simon Cowell called the performance "surprisingly effective" and "moving." Heidi Klum commented on Tom's ability to connect with his audience, saying that he has a gift for evoking strong emotions in his performances.

Aidan McCann’s Surprisingly Comedic Performance

Aidan McCann, the budding magician, gave a performance that was unexpectedly humorous during his predictive card trick routine. Despite the routine being a conventional one, Aidan managed to impress the judges with his confidence and expertise that rivalled even that of adult magicians, earning him praise from Simon Cowell, who lauded his exceptional confidence and charming personality. Howie Mandel concurred with the other judges, commending Aidan's fantastic comedic timing and remarkable stage presence.

Bello Sisters Transfixed the Room with Their Energy

The Bello Sisters, a group of acrobatic siblings whose mother was the first woman ever to perform on stilts on a high wire, captivated the judges with their dynamic energy. Heidi Klum expressed disappointment that their act was "over too soon," while Simon Cowell acknowledged that the staging contributed to an exquisite performance. The judges believed that the Bello Sisters had a real chance of winning the competition and praised them for setting a high standard with their impressive routine.

Mike E. Winfield’s “Parenting Flow” Set

In his latest set about his stepson, whom he affectionately refers to as "Step Man," comedian Mike E. Winfield set his sights on becoming the first comedian to win AGT. Simon Cowell, who chose him as his Golden Buzzer act, challenged him to surpass his previous performances in terms of humour and praised him for achieving that goal. Howie Mandel expressed his desire to see Mike make history by becoming the first comedian to win the competition and even suggested the possibility of creating a series centred around him and his stepson. Meanwhile, Heidi Klum found Mike's on-stage charisma and infectious smile irresistible.

Light Balance Kids Choreographed a Spooky Dance

Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer act, Light Balance Kids, treated the audience to a spooky dance routine inspired by spiders, haunted forests, and a dark castle. Howie was thrilled that they were able to deliver a stellar performance, proving him right in choosing them. Heidi, on the other hand, was pleasantly surprised that they were able to surpass their previous act. Simon, who absolutely loved their performance, commented that it was high time for them to have their own show in Las Vegas. He also appreciated the fact that the younger and older performers of Light Balance came together for the "All-Stars" event, which was a truly special moment.

Avery Dixon Astonishes with his Saxophone

Saxophonist Avery Dixon kicked off the finale performances, accompanied by a band, with a rendition of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September”. Simon Cowell praised Dixon for his impressive improvement since their first encounter, while Heidi Klum applauded his consistent growth and rise to the occasion. Howie Mandel would have given the ‘Most Improved’ award to Dixon if he had a vote, praising his announcement skills and the added dancing elements.

Kodi Lee Brings the House Down with David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’

Singer and pianist Kodi Lee performed an emotional rendition of David Bowie’s “Heroes” that had the judges blown away. Howie Mandel thought the song choice was perfect for Lee, who he called a “hero every day”. Heidi Klum dubbed Lee the “ultimate all-star” and Simon Cowell commended him for putting a unique spin on the song’s lyrics.

Aidan Bryant Stuns with Aerial Act

The finale performances wrapped up with aerialist Aidan Bryant, who had the judges and audience on the edge of their seats with his gravity-defying act. Heidi Klum was left breathless and in awe, calling Bryant “in a different league of aerialism”. Howie Mandel was impressed with the dangerous yet elegant combination of strength and grace in Bryant’s act, while Simon Cowell was at a loss for words, hailing Bryant as “incredible” and even suggesting that Olympic judges would give him perfect scores.

The grand finale of ‘AGT All-Stars’ will air on January 27th, where the ‘AGT All-Stars Champion’ will be crowned. The episode will showcase performances by Adam Lambert, Lindsey Stirling, Terry Fator, and other surprise guests. The superfans will decide who wins, and the competition is expected to be intense. The spin-off series has been popular with viewers, bringing together impressive acts from the ‘Got Talent’ franchise. The finale is a must-watch, with high stakes and fierce competition.