Chahatt Khanna talks about shady film contracts with ‘compromise clause': ‘South Indian industry is very open about it’

Chahatt Khanna on shady contracts in film industry

When asked if she has faced the casting couch, Chahatt denied it but talked about the shady contracts in the film industry. She said, "Uss time par hota tha naa- ‘Amaa, compromise, everywhere this happens in South.’ The South Indian industry is very open about it, but they are also respectful of women. The same thing is here also (Bollywood). It's just that they are not open about it; they don't write in contracts (Back then, there used to be talk of 'compromise', you know—this still happens everywhere, especially in the South. The South Indian industry is very open about it, but they’re also respectful towards women. The same thing happens here in Bollywood too. The only difference is, it’s not openly discussed—they don’t put it in writing)."

She added, "Main toh aise logon se mili hun jo contract mein likhwate hain compromise (I’ve met people who actually include 'compromise' clauses in contracts). That you have to compromise with the director, producer, actor, and everybody except spot dada. I have heard such stories, but no one has ever pounced on me."

About Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt started her acting journey in television with the popular show Hero – Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai. She then went on to star in shows like Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Kaajjal. However, she rose to fame with her roles as Ayesha Sharma Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Nida in Qubool Hai. Apart from television, she has also featured in Akshay Kumar’s Thank You, Irrfan Khan and Juhi Chawla’s 7½ Phere: More Than a Wedding, the Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal and Jackie Shroff-starrer Prassthanam, and Haarish Vyas’ Yaatris.